Agriculture

Vilsack: Port progress may aid agricultural exports

vegetablegrowersnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. ports are making progress in clearing docks piled high with shipping containers in a pandemic-induced crisis that is delaying billions of dollars in U.S. agricultural exports and causing severe financial worries for America’s farmers, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said Jan. 10. In a wide-ranging speech at...

vegetablegrowersnews.com

southeastagnet.com

Ports Backlog Effects on U.S. Ag Exports

For quite some time now we’ve been hearing about the backlog at U.S ports, both for imports and exports. Back in June of 2021, the White House announced a new Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force to address the short-term issues. Southeast AgNet’s Randall Weiseman recently talked with John D....
AGRICULTURE
TheConversationCanada

Milk without the cow: Cellular agriculture could be the future of farming, but dairy farmers need help

A new wave of cow-less dairy is hitting the market. In the United States, Perfect Day is using genetically modified fungi to produce milk protein for ice cream at a commercial scale. And pre-commercial companies, like TurtleTree and Better Milk, are engineering mammary cells to produce human and cow milk in laboratories, although these remain in the early stages of development. It might be some time before mammal-less dairy arrives in Canadian grocery stores. But these emerging technologies are part of the fourth agricultural revolution that aims to improve food security, sustainability and agricultural working conditions. With these promises for wins...
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Pork Exports May Top 2020’s Record Amount

Numbers from the U.S. Department of Commerce say exports of U.S. pork are on pace to top 2020’s record total of $7.7 billion. From January through November, the U.S. pork industry shipped more than $7.5 billion worth of products to foreign destinations, compared to just over $7 billion from the same period in 2020.
AGRICULTURE
State
California State
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Agriculture seeks clarity in revisions to US water rules

Farmers and ranchers are advocating for a federal “waters of the United States” rule under the Clean Water Act that is clear and concise and maintains exemptions for normal agricultural activities. Upon review of the previous Navigable Waters Protection Rule done during the Trump administration, the U.S. Environmental...
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

India's mango export to US may surpass 1,095 MT in 2022

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Export of Indian mango to the United States (US) will start after a gap of two years and the volume of exports during 2022 is likely to surpass 1,095 million tonnes recorded in 2019-20, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Tuesday. "The...
AGRICULTURE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

USITC report cites effect of imports on US seasonal cucumber market

The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) on Jan. 7 released its report concerning the effect of imports on the U.S. seasonal cucumber market, with a focus on the U.S. Southeast region. As requested, the USITC, an independent, nonpartisan federal agency, assessed the effect of imports on the domestic seasonal market...
AGRICULTURE
#Climate Smart Agriculture#U S Agriculture
pdjnews.com

Statement by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on USMCA dairy panel ruling

“The U.S. Trade Representative announced that the United States has prevailed in the first dispute settlement panel proceeding under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The panel agreed with the United States that Canada is unfairly restricting access to its market for U.S. dairy products by breaching its USMCA commitments regarding allocation of dairy tariff rate quotas (TRQs). …
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

Vilsack Reacts To TRQ’s Ruling

The USMCA dispute settlement panel recently ruled against Canada’s application of tariff rate quotas on dairy products. “There were 14 different tariff rate quotas which are agreements by Canada to allow certain volumes of types of dairy products; milk, creams, skim milk powder, butter, etc., indicated up to a certain level,” said Agricultural Secretary Tom Vilsack.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Ag Trade: Oakland Port Offers Export Solutions – DTN

Agricultural exporters moving goods out of the Port of Oakland, California, could get more ability to move their products onto an outgoing ship. The Port of Oakland has announced plans to improve the flow of ag exports following an emergency meeting last month with state and federal officials about port congestion.
OAKLAND, CA
The Albany Herald

Ag Secretary Vilsack to visit Georgia

WASHINGTON — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will travel to Atlanta Monday, where he will attend and deliver remarks at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 103rd annual convention. That afternoon, Vilsack will travel to East Point, where he will make an announcement with the Federation of Southern Cooperatives....
GEORGIA STATE
birminghamnews.net

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
AGRICULTURE
vegetablegrowersnews.com

On-farm compost research site set for farmers and ranchers

On-farm compost research site set for farmers and ranchers. The Federal-State On-Farm Compost Work Group is pleased to announce the launch of an On-Farm Compost Resource Website. The resources on this website include information and tools to help farmers and ranchers compost agricultural byproducts, including manure, and maintain compliance with...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Soybean, wheat export sales at marketing year lows

Soybean, wheat export sales at marketing year lows. The USDA says the week ending December 30th was a slow week for grain and oilseed export sales. Soybeans, soybean meal, soybean oil, and wheat all notched marketing year lows, and corn, sorghum, rice, and cotton were below the previous week’s totals. Beef for 2021 delivery were a net reduction, while 2021 pork sales were up on the week, but lower than average. Sales of beef and pork for 2022 delivery were solid. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out Wednesday, January 12th at Noon Eastern/11 Central.
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

Port of Oakland plans empty container yard to help ag exporters

The Port of Oakland, in collaboration with California and federal officials, is redoubling efforts to remove hurdles making it difficult for agriculture exporters to reach overseas markets. The port authority announced Monday it is setting up a 25-acre staging area on port property where empty containers can be stacked and...
OAKLAND, CA

