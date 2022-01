CINCINNATI — The Bengals haven't won a playoff game in more than 30 years, but former All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew believes they can make a deep run this season. "I have Cincinnati going to the Super Bowl," Jones-Drew said. "I have them winning the AFC. That's how excited I am about this team. They remind me of the Chiefs. Think about it, when the Chiefs came out of nowhere, they had a young quarterback [in his] second year, hot receivers, they could do whatever they wanted. Seems a lot like Cincinnati to me."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO