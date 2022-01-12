ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC returning to Columbus for first time in 13 years

By Natalie Comer
myfox28columbus.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — UFC is returning to Columbus for the first time in 13 years!. Former light...

myfox28columbus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JOE ROGAN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The Independent

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou punches man in groin in trailer for new Jackass movie

The trailer for the new Jackass film previews a scene in which UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou punches an unsuspecting man in the groin.Jackass Forever, which is released next month, is the latest instalment in the series of films known for its stunts and pranks.And one such stunt in the upcoming movie features Ngannou punching Jackass crew member Ehren McGhehey in the groin.“Francis hits harder than any heavyweight in MMA [mixed martial arts],” says Jackass co-creator Johnny Knoxville in the film’s trailer. “I told Ehren it was a lightweight.”Ngannou is then seen walking around a corner and into McGhehey’s...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Former UFC fighter drops truth bomb on Dana White and Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Dana White have been feuding for what feels like forever. The UFC President has recently been challenging Paul and going back and forth with him. Former UFC fighter, Brendan Schaub, explained what the feud between the two men really means. He thinks Dana White is threatened by Jake Paul.
UFC
UPI News

Jorge Masvidal to fight Colby Covington in main event of UFC 272

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A welterweight grudge match between former friends Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will headline UFC 272 in early March. Hunter Campbell, the UFC's chief business officer, told ESPN on Tuesday that contracts for the bout have yet to be signed for the 170-pound matchup, but the fight is almost finalized. The UFC 272 pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place March 5 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wsyx#Aleksandar#Ticketmaster Com
fightsports.tv

Henry Cejudo Pleads With Dana White Again For Chance To Fight Alexander Volkanovski

Henry Cejudo wants a shot at Alexander Volkanovski, and he said he wouldn’t cancel. Cejudo’s offer comes after Max Holloway withdrew – due to aggravating an old injury — from the anticipated fight against reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski. Cejudo was quick to send a message to UFC President Dana White.
UFC
The Independent

Charles Oliveira targets fights with fellow UFC champions Kamaru Usman and Alexander Volkanovski

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has expressed a desire to move up and down across weight classes to challenge for more titles.After a retiring Khabib Nurmagomedov relinquished the lightweight belt in late 2020, Oliveira knocked out Michael Chandler last May to win the vacant gold, before submitting Dustin Poirier in December to retain it.While the Brazilian’s next fight looks likely to be a lightweight title defence against Justin Gaethje or Conor McGregor, Oliveira is eyeing potential clashes with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and featherweight title holder Alexander Volkanovski.Oliveira, who competed at featherweight before moving up to 155lbs, told MMA...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has ‘no interest’ in training Jake Paul for MMA fight

Former UFC champion Daniel Cormier has ruled out training Jake Paul for a mixed martial arts fight.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, having knocked out Tyron Woodley in his most recent bout. In his previous contest, Paul outpointed the ex-UFC welterweight champion, and the 24-year-old previously knocked out former UFC star Ben Askren.Now, Paul is seemingly targeting a move into MMA. The American released footage this week of himself practising leg kicks, having recently told UFC president Dana White that he will fight in the promotion under MMA rules if the 52-year-old increases base fighter...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
The Independent

UFC Fight Night live stream: How to watch Calvin Kattar vs Giga Chikadze online and on TV in the UK and US

The first UFC event of 2022 takes place this weekend, with a clash between featherweight contenders set to headline the card.Calvin Kattar takes on Giga Chikadze in the Fight Night main event, with each man looking to force his way into the title picture at 145lbs.American Kattar (22-5) last competed 12 months ago, when he suffered a historic beating by former champion Max Holloway, who broke numerous striking records en route to a comprehensive points victory.Chikadze (14-2), meanwhile, is seen as one of the hottest prospects at featherweight. The Georgian is unbeaten in three-and-a-half years and carries a nine-fight...
UFC
firstsportz.com

“I’m made for knockouts,” Francis Ngannou predicts his fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

The heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou already knows how his fight against Ciryl Gane will play out at UFC 270. UFC 270 hosts one of the biggest heavyweight fights of all time. The reigning heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will be fighting against his former teammate and now interim champion Ciryl Gane in the main event. Francis’s heavyweight belt and his UFC career are in line for this fight but “The Predator” is calm and cool about how he thinks this fight will end.
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul teases MMA announcement and tells Dana White to pay Francis Ngannou ‘what he wants’

Jake Paul has teased an announcement around a venture into mixed martial arts, while hitting out at UFC president Dana White for his dealings with heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.YouTuber Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with knockout wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and ex-UFC star Ben Askren.The 24-year-old is now teasing a move into MMA, despite White dismissing a proposal in which Paul offered to fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if the promotion’s president agreed to improve base fighter pay and offer healthcare to roster members.Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who is set to defend...
UFC
myfox28columbus.com

Chicago Blackhawks top Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Calvin de Haan netted his first goal in nearly a year to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to their second straight road win, 4-2 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night. Columbus has dropped four of five and lost at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy