The South Carolina women's college basketball team is No. 1 in the country and also leads the way in our midseason ranking of the top 25 players in the nation. And that includes a unanimous pick at No. 1 in junior forward Aliyah Boston, who garnered all 13 votes. She is one of three Gamecocks on the list, the most of any school.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO