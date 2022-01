The Annapolis Fire Department responded to the unit block of Bunche Street in the City’s Parole neighborhood for a house fire just before 7:00 pm. On January 5, 2022, The Annapolis Fire Department responded to a house fire on Bunche Street after receiving numerous calls from neighbors. When crews arrived, they were met with fire from the rear of the single-family wood home. The fire quickly spread and consumed most of the rear of the home.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO