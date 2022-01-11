ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eye Health America Enters Georgia with a Leading Group, Southeast Retina Center, Based in Augusta, Georgia

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeast Retina Center (SERC), led by Dennis Marcus, MD, welcomed the New Year last week by joining Eye Health America (EHA) on December 31st, 2021. Dr. Marcus, with 27 years of experience, is well-respected and recognized as a key opinion leader by both his peers and industry. SERC is...

