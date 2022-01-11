Eye Health America Enters Georgia with a Leading Group, Southeast Retina Center, Based in Augusta, Georgia

A registered nurse in the Health System’s Brunswick Campus Cancer Care Center, Erdmier was nominated for The DAISY Award by one of her patients, Mark Hanly, M.D. Excerpts from Erdmier’s nomination include, “I am a physician and previous Chief of Medical Staff at Southeast Georgia Health System. In 2020, I was diagnosed with cancer. The diagnosis required me to undergo chemotherapy and radiotherapy. There have been some very dark days for me and my family since the diagnosis one year ago. I chose to get my therapy at the Health System and I was fortunate enough to have Shelly Erdmier as my nurse. Her compassion, efficiency, and wonderful sunny personality amid her deep faith have been an inspiration to me and my family. Both my wife and I relied on her for support when I was at my lowest. I have no idea how she keeps it up. We have excellent nurses at Southeast Georgia Health System, but some are unbelievably good, like Shelly. Always joyful, caring and fully engaged with each patient she looks after, she has been an outstanding caregiver. She is knowledgeable, technically skilled and meticulous in providing care. Shelly is the best of the best.”

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO