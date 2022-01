This is turning into the year of Andrew Garfield. The 38-year-old actor is riding high on the awards circuit, having received raves and nominations for his outstanding turn in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, tick tick… BOOM! And he’s receiving redemption in the form of another project that has been long in the making (but won’t be discussed here). Needless to say, Garfield is ticking a number of items off of his career and lifetime Bucket List, which seems fitting because his tick tick… BOOM persona, Jonathan Larson, wrestled with the weight of his accomplishments on the eve of his 30th birthday, and the musical captures all of that uncertainty.

