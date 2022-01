The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2021 postseason! As the Steelers take the practice field for the final time of the week to prepare for Sunday night’s Wild Card matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, no new names were added to the injury list and every player was a full participant. In the last injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, only one player has an injury status and is questionable for the game.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO