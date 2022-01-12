ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Trial postponed for Dane Co. man accused of killing parents

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Court officials say the trial for a Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering his parents has been postponed because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Twenty-three-year-old Chandler Halderson is being tried in Dane County Circuit Court on charges of killing and dismembering Bart and Krista Halderson in July.

Clerk of Circuit Court Carlo Esqueda says the length of the delay depends on whatever symptoms Halderson may have. Court officials expect the trial, which began Jan. 3, will be postponed until at least Jan. 18.

Halderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating and hiding a corpse, and giving false information to authorities. His lawyer has said he didn’t kill his parents.

