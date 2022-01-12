Plant High Danceros collecting gently used costumes

Over the years the Plant High School Danceros has racked up plenty of awards and more costumes than they can count.

“So during my peak competition days I was in at least 12 dances just for competition so that was 12 costumes probably all $100 each I’d wear them once and then they’d sit in my closet,” said Dancero Hayes Young.

However, there are many schools in the region that don’t have the resources for new costumes, like the Tuskawilla Middle School Saphire Dance Team

“This school is dynamic, they win competitions, but the unique thing about this school is that they are competing in t-shirts and leggings where their competition is wearing glamorous costumes that you see as a norm,” said Kathleen Steffey, Chair of the Danceros Annual Showcase.

So the Danceros decided to organize a fundraiser, asking schools and dance teams from across Tampa Bay to donate gently used costumes, shoes and accessories for Tuskawilla.

“As Spiderman says with great power comes great responsibility so we have a responsibility to be kind and be community leaders,” said Danceros head coach Cristalyn Stokes.

The Danceros plan to collect the donations at their annual Showcase concert on January 30th at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium. As a special treat, that’s positively Tampa Bay, the Tuskawilla Saphire Dance Team will be in attendance to pick them up.

“It’s really great to see them being used somewhere besides my closet because they just sit there most of the time and it’s great that they can be recycled and somebody else who really needs them can have them,” said Dancero Delaney Davis.

The Danceros know firsthand how impactful costumes can be and hope they bring just as much success to Tuskawilla as they did for Plant High School.

“They’ll be more confident when they are performing on stage,” said Steffey. “They’ll probably be smiling more, their chin will be up, just imagine having these really professional matching costumes like everyone else.”

