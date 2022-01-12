ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerald ash borer forces Cayuga Lake State Park to cut down trees

State park crews have been forced to cut down over a hundred ash trees at Cayuga Lake State Park, due to an infestation of emerald ash borers.

The Finger Lakes Times reports there are plans to cut down another 120 trees. The trees that have been cut down are in the west campsite area off Route 89.

Park Superintendent Rachael Bowman says the infestation started in 2019 and spread quickly. She says they will plant some new ash trees to replace the ones being cut down, as well as some maples. She says emerald ash disease has affected about 20% of the park’s trees.

The US Department of Agriculture says signs of emerald ash borer infestation include yellow, thin or wilted foliage, an unusual amount of woodpeckers around the trees and the D-shaped exit holes made by the insects. The disease can be controlled, but there is no cure.

