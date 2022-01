As the weeks were winding down in 2021, Kanye West was making a seriously public effort to win back his wife, Kim Kardashian. He even copped to all his wrongdoings and mistakes in their relationship that led to her filing for divorce in February. However, the rapper has also (in the same timeframe) been linked to not one, not two but three women. His latest romance just recently started but, not-so-surprisingly, West still apparently has feelings about Kardashian and her new beau (Pete Davidson) getting more serious.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO