Good News: Quarters, Love Letters, and Free Food

 2 days ago

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. The late Maya Angelou became the first Black woman to appear on U.S. currency this week. The government just minted a new quarter with George Washington on the front, and Maya on the back. They went into circulation on...

Wicked Local

GOOD NEWS: Jewelry Making

Recently I attended the Fryeburg Fair with my family. We all enjoyed watching the craftspeople create beautiful things using wood, stone, cloth and other items. We thought the handmade jewelry was especially beautiful and I thought that making jewelry would be a great activity for my class. For jewelry making...
Powell Tribune

No need to remodel the Good News

Recently our oldest son was given an electric train set. It was a Bachmann beginner train; everything you needed was in the box. Connect the tracks, plug it in and enjoy watching the train go around the oval, adding toy trucks or Lego mini figures to increase the interest. He set it up once.
Tampa Bay Times

December letter of the month spotlights the goodness of people | Letters

Editor’s note: The December letter of the month references a story headlined “They Become Our Family,” about Afghan refugees resettling in Fergus Falls, Minn. Interesting that Afghan refugees are being accepted into a deeply Republican county in the Midwest. Something most of us recognize is that behind all the national demagoguery by their party, most Republicans are good people. And more importantly, when you get to know immigrants as individual people, most of them are just people looking for a safe haven to spend their lives. More subtly, as a lot of data suggests, given the chance, most immigrants who have the tenacity to make it to the United States will be contributors to our society, not the perpetual drains the xenophobes want you to fear.
Bandera Bulletin

$651.51 IN FREE FOOD

Michaela Ellis-Searcy fills her shopping basket during a three-minute Lowe’s shopping spree that was paid for by Cedar Creek Nursing and Rehab, her employer, as a contest prize. After filling three shopping carts for a total of $651.61, Ellis-Searcy said the food will be used partly for a family birthday party and mainly for her daughter and family. The photo originally appeared in the March 17 issue of the Bulletin. BULLETIN PHOTO/Daniel Tucker.
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Food for Thought

Even with Christmas now past, I thought of this brief message from my friend and mentor, Rev. Robert Beckman, worthy of some serious consideration any day of the year, perhaps especially during these times; even though his message was written many years ago. He wrote: “Peace on Earth. ‘Glory be...
Maya Angelou
George Washington
KTLA

Here are the new 2022 quarters featuring trailblazing U.S. women

Several trailblazing American women will appear on new quarters in 2022 as part of a program celebrating the accomplishments and contributions made by women. Beginning this year, and continuing through 2025, the U.S. Mint will issue up to five new designs each year, honoring the women on the reverse, or tails, side of the coins. […]
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Great good in seeking similarity

On Jan. 8, 1881, was the birth of a child destined to be a man of great wisdom, a philosopher, a teacher, a historian, a dreamer, a visionary and a poet, so said Gov. Charles Thone. Lucile F. Aly commented that like the Magi of days past, there were wise men who gained knowledge by study and traveled a long distance to share their gifts, just like this man.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

An Open Letter To Sedalia’s Food Delivery Websites

Hello. Thank you for your service, even if... to be completely honest, I don't order food often. I do it maybe once every other month. I'm just too cheap. I'm the kind of person who would be happier to put a little something in the toaster oven for four bucks rather than pay some people to make me food and give it to me after I track their progress turn by turn on a map for seven minutes.
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
WKRC

Here are the women who will be appearing on quarters in 2022

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The United States Mint has five new designs for quarters starting next year. As part of the American Women Quarters Program, the four-year project features coins with designs on the reverse (colloquially known as the tails) side of the coin. Collectors and enthusiasts can expect new...
Alyssa Atkinson

Small Lifestyle Changes to Increase Happiness

Key habits for improved happiness. Photo I took during a gentle morning walk on a nature trail.Alyssa Atkinson. In the past year alone, I have written many articles centered around the topic of habits. I’ve discussed morning routine habits, productivity boosting habits, health habits, habits for improved happiness, and the list goes on.
leominsterchamp.com

Good Earthkeeping: The comfort of food

My mother kept a stack of old magazines for women in her art studio on the second floor of our garage. She was a sculptor and worked there in clay, usually a head for a portrait. Eventually she took classes in painting and no longer worked with clay. Her first training as an artist was in sculpture as a teen. She did that for a number of years, and that was how she and my father got together. However, that is a story for another time.
vegnews.com

Dairy-Free Babybel Cheese Is Here and Other Vegan Food News of the Week

It seems that every week in the world of vegan food news is more exciting than the last and this week is no exception. We’ve been patiently waiting for vegan Babybel cheeses and they’re finally here. Brits, your morning lattes are about to get much cheaper at Starbucks UK after the coffee giant drops its plant-based milk upcharge early next year. And Google’s year-end stats show that people have been out there searching for vegan food at record rates throughout 2021. If this week is any indication, 2022 is going to be a year of big vegan developments in everything from dairy-free cheese to meatless chicken. Read on for more.
1069morefm.com

Does Coffee and Chocolate Milk Sound Good to You?

Do you always order the same thing at Starbucks, or do you mix it up? A new survey found 45% of us DO tend to mix it up a lot. 30% are loyal to their favorite drink and almost never order something different. They also asked people about WEIRD drink...
1069morefm.com

What Favorite Foods Would You Love to Pair with Wine?

Wine and cheese are a classic pairing. But add two more words to that, and it’s a lot less classy. A new poll found the top food men like to pair with wine is Mac-and-cheese. The #1 choice for women isn’t much better, it’s Chicken Wings. Which you could...
1069morefm.com

A Bar Is So Fed Up with Pandemic Talk You Can Get Fined for Mentioning COVID-19

If you’re sick of hearing about COVID-19, you’ll love what this bar is doing. A place called The Alt Bar in Ireland doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on the pandemic. They have a “Covid Fine Jar”, like a curse jar, and every time someone mentions Covid, they have to drop 2 Euros in, which is roughly $2.00.
