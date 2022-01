SNOW FORECAST -- GROCERY IMPACT. Do I think the majority of those who crowded Schnuck's, Houchens, and Kroger back then were actually going to MAKE French toast? No. But those ARE the staples that we all flock toward if we think we're going to get the kind of winter storm that will trap us in our homes for several days. Apparently, there is a LOT of staples, as the grocery store shelves seemed to be free of quite a few things I was looking for. Maybe the trick, when this sort of thing happens, is to think of things NO ONE would want and get those. So maybe oysters, souse, Kombucha, and Kefir?

1 HOUR AGO