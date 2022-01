The arrow is pointing up for the water and wastewater industry, thanks to funding and technology advances, but certain work remains to ensure the promise is fulfilled. The past year and a half have tested the patience of all industries, particularly the water and wastewater sectors. The recent bipartisan U.S. infrastructure bill took nearly three months after it passed the Senate to be approved by the House. And although the Infrastructure and Jobs Act was officially signed into law late last year, the industry is still anxiously waiting for further negotiations around the allotment of those and additional funds.

