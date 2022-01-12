ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two Roommates Were Charged with Felonies for a “Glitter Attack”

1069morefm.com
 2 days ago

Some criminals get their weapons on the black market, others just go to their local Michaels. Two female roommates in Florida were arrested on Monday, after allegedly perpetrating a “glitter attack” on a...

www.1069morefm.com

The Independent

Utah ‘millionaire’ accused of holding woman hostage and carving eerie message into her hand

A Utah man has been arrested for kidnapping, holding a woman captive and assault after he was accused of keeping her for several weeks at his home and “carving” a number six on her left hand to signify she had six months to “love him or be killed”.Ramone Marcio Martinez, 39, was arrested and charged in Salt Lake County on Wednesday for aggravated kidnapping and five counts of aggravated assault, according to a police booking affidavit cited by local news network KSL 5 TV.The suspect identified himself as a millionaire to the authorities, according to the affidavit.The woman had...
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
The Independent

Murder mansion to be demolished after police remain stumped by killings 45 years on

A mansion that was the scene of a grisly double murder is finally to be demolished almost half a century on from the unsolved killings.Demolition began this week on the Stonegate Mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, to make way for new developments which could include a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex, reported the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.The mansion, more commonly known as the Cullen Davis mansion, was previously owned by multi-millionaire oil tycoon T Cullen Davis who was tried and acquitted of a brutal double murder at the property back in 1976.Mr Davis spent millions of dollars...
The Independent

Florida woman admits poisoning boyfriend because ‘he wouldn’t shut up’, police say

A Florida woman is facing charges for allegedly poisoning her boyfriend's drink because he would not stop talking.Deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that 54-year-old Alvis Parrish mixed a psychotic drug in William Carter’s lemonade on 7 December.After allegedly mixing the drug, she called the authorities. According to an arrest report when deputies got there, Ms Parrish, who was sitting on the front porch, yelled at them: “Yeah, I did it… because he wouldn’t shut the f*** up.”“I gave him just enough to shut him up and called y’all so he wouldn't die,” Ms Parrish added, according to police.She...
State
Florida State
cwbchicago.com

Woman charged with shooting man in the Loop (and the man is charged with having a bunch of pot in his waistband)

Prosecutors said that a Wisconsin woman who traveled to Chicago to celebrate her birthday with her child’s father wound up shooting the man during a confrontation on a Loop street corner Sunday morning. And the victim, who is on parole for his third gun conviction, was not only shot, he also ended up being charged with a felony after cops allegedly found $900 worth of pot tucked into his waistband.
#Roommates#Glitter#Felonies#Police
The Independent

Teen students accused of stalking Spanish teacher before killing her in ambush attack

Two Iowa teenagers who were charged last month with the death of a high schoolSpanish teacher, allegedly stalked her every move before ambushing her, a court has heard.Authorities in southeast Iowa formally accused Jeremy Goodale, 16, and Willard Miller, also 16, of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Nohema Graber, 66, in November.Further details about Ms Graber’s last moments were included in a court filing on 23 December – alleging that both students watched her closely before she was ambushed in an attack on or about 2 November.That included monitoring her daily walk, during which...
The Independent

Florida neighbours found dead in murder suicide after war over floodlights

A months-long argument between two neighbours in Lake County, Florida, has led to the death of both individuals, authorities said.The Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said it responded to what appeared to be a murder-suicide on Monday afternoon in Paisley, a town in Lake County roughly 30 miles north of Orlando.Two neighbours, 59-year-old Timothy Patch and 61-Martin Hilderbrand, had reportedly argued about about a floodlight for two months before the confrontation. LCSO lieutenant Fred Jones told WESH 2 News that the light had been “so bright it was shining into the shooter’s (Mr Hilderbrand’s) bedroom”. Mr Patch was found...
NewsBreak
TheDailyBeast

Man Held Woman Captive for Weeks Demanding She ‘Love Him or Be Killed’: Police

A Utah man has been arrested for allegedly holding a woman captive for “several weeks” in a deranged bid to forcibly make her fall in love with him. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the hostage scheme came to light on Tuesday after police received tips about the man holding a woman against her will. Officers went to the man’s home and found a woman, as yet unidentified, with serious bruising around her eyes and other injuries. She told investigators the man had beaten her, tortured her, and threatened her family members while he held her against her will in the home. He allegedly carved a “6” into her hand for the six months he said he would give her to “love him or be killed,” the Tribune reports, citing court documents. It was not immediately clear what relationship the woman had to her alleged captor, if any. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The man is currently being held on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.
BBC

Denton robbery: Pregnant woman attacked by masked car thieves

Two masked men attacked a pregnant woman and her mother before stealing their car. The pair, aged in their 30s and 50s, were targeted shortly after parking their black Audi on Bond Street in Denton at 17:20 GMT on 28 December. Greater Manchester Police said the pregnant woman was thrown...
The Independent

Man charged with attempted murder after ‘strangling woman at bus stop’ with shoelace

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged for allegedly strangling a woman at a bus stop in Miami-Dade County, Florida.Aaron Quinones was charged with attempted felony murder following the incident on Sunday morning at 11.02am, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced in a press release.According to investigators, the victim was waiting for a bus when Quinones appeared from behind and began to strangle her with a shoelace.  “As the victim attempted to defend herself, the subject beat her repeatedly,” the Miami-Dade Police Department alleged. It added that “a good samaritan stepped in to stop the attack, and the subject fled on foot.” He...
