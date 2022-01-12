ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden calls Jan. 6 riot an attempted ‘coup’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Morgan Chalfant
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AR3U_0djaXCeE00

( The Hill ) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday described the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters as an attempted “coup.”

“The violent mob of January 6, 2021, empowered and encouraged by a defeated former president, sought to win through violence what he had lost at the ballot box,” Biden said during a speech in Atlanta pushing for the passage of voting rights legislation . “To impose the will of the mob, to overturn free and fair election, and for the first time, the first time in American history, to stop the peaceful transfer of power. They failed, they failed, but democracy’s victory was not certain nor is democracy’s future.”

“That’s why we’re here today: to stand against the forces in America that value power over principle, forces that attempted a coup, a coup against the legally expressed will of the American people by sowing doubt, inventing charges of fraud and seeking to steal the 2020 election from the people,” he continued. “They want chaos to reign. We want the people to rule.”

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump allies who helped with rally

The speech came on the heels of Biden’s forceful address marking the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack last week. Tuesday’s speech appears to be the first instance of the president using the word “coup” to describe the attack, which he called an “armed insurrection” last week.

Others like Fiona Hill, a former Trump White House national security official who testified during his first impeachment, have similarly accused former President Donald Trump and his allies of trying to stage a “coup,” or a violent overthrow of government.

Biden on Tuesday argued for passing the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to counteract restrictive voting laws being imposed by GOP-controlled legislatures across the country. He endorsed changes to the legislative filibuster in order to pass the bills.

The speech was the latest instance of Biden employing fiery rhetoric to push back against Trump, who he referred to repeatedly as the “defeated former president,” and his role in the Jan. 6 riot.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Biden urges employers to require vaccines after Supreme Court blocks mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — After the Supreme Court struck down a mandate which would have mandated large employers implement vaccine requirements of their employees, President Joe Biden issued a statement urging private employers to do it anyway. “I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Manchin kills voting rights moments before Biden’s speech

Sen Joe Manchin effectively killed voting rights hours before President Joe Biden was set to give a speech in Atlanta pushing for voting rights, saying the filibuster was an important rule for the Senate.The West Virginia Democrat’s opposition to changing the filibuster comes also as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to put voting rights legislation up for a vote as soon as Wednesday.“We need some good rule changes to make the place work better but getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better,” he told CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane. Mr Manchin said the filibuster is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Jen Psaki dismisses GOP criticism of Biden’s voting rights speech by pointing to silence against Trump rhetoric

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed Republican criticism of President Joe Biden’s remarks condemning the GOP’s efforts to restrict ballot access and change the rules of election administration.“I know there’s been a lot of claim of the ‘offensive’ nature of the speech yesterday, which is hilarious on many levels given how many people sat silently over the past four years for the former president,” Ms Psaki told reporters on 12 January, referring to Donald Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric.“What is far more offensive is the effort to suppress people’s basic right to exercise who they want to support and who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#American#Trump White House#Gop
AFP

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at President Joe Biden on Wednesday, accusing him of widening the US political divide with his push for voting rights reform and call to change the Senate rules. Biden is to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to discuss voting rights and changing the rules of the Senate to sidestep Republican opposition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.Biden had come to the Capitol to prod Democratic senators in a closed-door meeting, but he was not optimistic when he emerged. He vowed to keep fighting for the sweeping legislation that advocates say is vital to protecting elections.“The honest...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

No, Hillary Clinton is not running for president again

On Tuesday night, The Wall Street Journal released an op-ed by Doug Schoen and Andrew Stein arguing that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s unpopularly created an opening for Hillary Clinton to run for president in 2024.The two made the case that Ms Clinton, the former Secretary of State and New York senator, has an advantage to be a presumptive nominee.“She is an experienced national figure who is younger than Mr Biden and can offer a different approach from the disorganised and unpopular one the party is currently taking,” they write. “If Democrats lose control of Congress in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden gets a rude welcome to Georgia

SO MUCH FOR UNITY — Democratic leaders hoped to spend the week before Martin Luther King Jr. Day presenting a united front for voting rights legislation and blasting Republicans as undemocratic. So much for that. Multiple high-profile voting rights leaders are planning to skip President JOE BIDEN’s speech on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy