ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rand Paul calls Fauci ‘juvenile’ for linking him to death threats

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SHsUH_0djaX2uD00

Senator Rand Paul has been blasted as “unbalanced” and “delusional” after he doubled down with a new attack on Dr Anthony Fauci following a Senate committee hearing.

The Republican senator, who was accused of “distorting” facts about the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director on Tuesday, told Fox News in following interview that Dr Fauci was “juvenile” for blaming him for death threats .

“So, he’s blaming me for a death threat,” Mr Paul told Fox News host Laura Ingraham . “But when we [a Republican member of Congress] were shot at by a Bernie Sanders supporter, not one Republican stood up and said, oh, this is Bernie Sanders’s fault”.

“We were not juvenile enough to do that,” the senator said. “But he [Dr Fauci] came to the hearing today and accused me of somehow inciting some lunatic person.” He was referring to a shooting incident involving Representative Steve Scalise and a Sanders supporter in 2017.

“Does he not realise I have people arrested once every month or two who have threatened to attack me, plus I have been attacked, and he’s going to come and blame his attacks on me? It wasn’t fair. It was a cheap shot. But it was a cheap shot by a politician, not a scientist,” he added.

Appearing in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, Dr Fauci blamed Mr Paul for misinforming the public about his work fighting Covid .

Dr Fauci argued: “What happens when he (Mr Paul) gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue is that all of a sudden, that kindles the crazies out there and I have ... [had] threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children.”

The NIAID director said that included an incident 21 December when a person was arrested in Iowa who was allegedly travelling to Washington DC to kill both US president Joe Biden and his chief medical adviser.

Follow live updates on Fauci’s Senate testimony

Mr Paul continued attacking Dr Fauci on Tuesday night by saying he was “a political creature. We think he should be put up on charges but he’s not going to until there’s an intervening election. So elections do make a difference”.

“I think he has lied to the American public. I think that he funded the lab in Wuhan that in all likelihood this virus came from. I think he as ignored natural immunity. I think he has told people to wear a cloth mask when they don’t work,” the Republcian senator said, in remarks that were not based in any scientific understanding.

Dr Fauci said earlier on Tuesday that Mr Paul was “distorting” facts about Covid-19 and the NIAID’s work with the Wuhan institute of virology, who many Republicans have argued was to blame for the virus following gain of function research.

Dr Fauci has described such allegations as “nonsense” and of an “anti-scientific flavour”, with the US having had no known role in the enhancement of coronaviruses in Wuhan’s lab.

On Twitter, dozens of Democrat supporters and Republican critics hit out at Mr Paul, with actress Alexandra Billings writing: “Is this some sort of shared psychosis the Republican party is suffering from? There can be no other explanation for this bizarre and dangerously unbalanced behavior. Unless it’s just plain old ordinary stupidity.”

Others tweeted that the Republican was “delusional”.

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Fauci ‘deserves everything he gets’, says Rand Paul after expert reveals death threats

Senator Rand Paul has suggested that Dr Anthony Fauci “deserves” criticism for his handling of Covid and told The Independent he ‘resented’ the US chief medical adviser blaming him for threats made against the top infectious diseases expert. On Tuesday, Dr Fauci told members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that misinformation issued by Mr Paul and Republicans about his work and Covid allowed for “the crazies out there” to “[make] threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children”.Mr Paul, who was also accused of profiting from his attacks on Dr Fauci, afterwards...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Vaccine mandate news – live: Biden ‘disappointed’ Supreme Court blocked ‘common-sense life-saving’ Covid rule

The Supreme Court has tossed out a Biden administration vaccine mandate that would have required 80 million workers to either get vaccinated or submit to regular testing. In a blow to the president’s push to get more Americans vaccinated, the ruling comes as health experts believe that the US may be approaching the peak of the latest wave of Covid-19 brought on by the highly contagious Omicron variant.Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made during a recent hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
The Independent

Video resurfaces of Rand Paul admitting ‘misinformation works’ amid Dr Fauci accusations

Senator Rand Paul has been seen in a resurfaced video admitting to spreading misinformation and says “misinformation works”. The Kentucky senator, who has been accused of issuing an “unbalanced” and “delusional” attack on Dr Anthony Fauci, had on Tuesday been accused of “distorting” information about Covid-19 and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and of issuing “misinformation”. A video shared to Twitter by Federation of American scientists epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding appeared to show Mr Paul in 2013 admitting to telling medical students at the University of Louisville, “misinformation works”, as The Atlantic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 28 Spokane

Senator Patty Murray breaks up tense exchange between Dr. Fauci and Senator Rand Paul

WASHINGTON D.C. – Top health officials were on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning for a senate hearing on COVID response. White House medical advisory Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testified to the Senate HELP Committee, which is chaired by Senator Patty Murray. The hearing came just after a new federal vaccine mandate was enacted for private companies with more than 100 employees.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Alexandra Billings
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Bernie Sanders
thefocus.news

What kind of Dr is Rand Paul, and where did he go to medical school?

US senator Randal “Rand” Paul and Dr Anthony Fauci sparred during a senate health hearing yesterday, prompting those who witnessed the debate to think about senator Paul’s medical background. What kind of doctor is Rand Paul, and where did he go to medical school?. What kind of...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Threat#Washington Dc#Senate#Republican#Fox News#Congress#Labor#Pensions#Niaid
Shore News Network

Watch Ted Cruz savage PBS reporter asking him why he’s not wearing a mask at the podium

WASHINGTON, DC – Texas Senator Ted Cruz completely wrecked a PBS reported who asked him why he’s not wearing a mask. The firebrand Senator then savaged the reporter asking why the press doesn’t ask President Joe Biden or Jen Psaki why they don’t wear masks at the podium. Biden then went on to criticize Dr. Anthony Fauci’s complete inconsistency on wearing masks during the pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
The Independent

Fauci news - live: ‘Moron’ spat senator re-ups disclosure conspiracy as Rand Paul dismisses threats to doctor

Dr Anthony Fauci has defended remarks made on Tuesday following a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director was heard calling Mr Marshall “a moron” when the senator questioned if he should have a publicly available financial disclosure form.Dr Fauci told MSNBC on Wednesday that he was stunned to know “that a sitting United States senator doesn’t realise that my financial statement is public knowledge”. The infectious diseases expert also clashed with Senator Rand Paul during the hearing, who he accused of politicising the pandemic and “kindling the crazies” with his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Five times Anthony Fauci and Rand Paul clashed in testy Senate hearings

Sparring partners Anthony Fauci and Rand Paul threw down in the Senate again this week.The Republican Senator and the federal government’s lead infectious disease expert clashed over emails from early in the pandemic warning of possible “gain of function” research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the creation of Covid-19.Mr Paul asked Mr Fauci it was appropriate to use his $420,000 salary to attack scientists who disagreed with the science of Mr Fauci’s, who has become the public face of the federal government’s Covid response.“In usual fashion, senator, you are distorting everything about me,” Mr Fauci said. “There...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

429K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy