Chester County, PA

On Thursday, Jan. 20, VISTA Today will host a NoonZOOM — entitled “Battling COVID in Chester County”

 2 days ago

Image via Pexels.

What are the current COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death trends across Chester County? How do Chester County’s vaccination rates compare to similar counties in the Delaware Valley and beyond? What resources are available for organizations that want to provide COVID-19 testing for their employees?

Jeanne E. FranklinImage via Chester County Health Department

Since the start of the pandemic in the early months of 2020, more than 800,000 Americans have succumbed to the deadly virus. From the start, information about the virus coming from political and public health officials in Washington, D.C., and Harrisburg has been unclear and, at times, confusing.

Jeanne Franklin, together with the Chester County Commissioners, has been on the front line (and front page) of the battle to understand, contain, and create strategies and protocols to protect the health and safety of Chester County residents.

On the Jan. 20 NoonZOOM, Franklin will discuss the state of the pandemic, as well as provide the latest information on vaccinations and testing at the local and county levels.

NoonZOOMs are a series of informal sessions that are both interesting and insightful and dive into issues and topics Chester County residents want to know more about.

A Q&A will follow Franklin’s presentation.

Register here for the NoonZOOM on Jan. 20.

