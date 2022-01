An injury can completely change a season for a player and for a club. That's absolutely what happened during Juventus' game against Roma last Sunday (catch all the Serie A action on Paramount+). A collision with Chris Smalling that at first didn't seem to worry too much, ended Federico Chiesa's season. Chiesa tried to play on for a few more minutes and unfortunately, those extra minutes cost him the whole season. It turns out he suffered an ACL injury that will end his year with Juventus and will also force him to miss the World Cup playoff in March with the Italy.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO