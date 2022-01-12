ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mississippi tax proposal eliminates income tax, reduces grocery tax — increase taxes on alcohol, music, games, ringtones and other sales

The Mississippi House is working on a proposal to phase out the state income tax, reduce the sales tax on groceries and increase the sales tax on many other items.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday passed the first version of the proposal, House Bill 531. The bill will move to the full House for more debate.

Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn has said eliminating the income tax is his priority this legislative session because he believes the change will make Mississippi more competitive with states such as Texas, Florida and Tennessee that don’t tax income.

The House proposal would reduce the grocery tax from 7% to 4%. The change would happen over six years, beginning this July.

The proposal would also increase several taxes from 7% to 8.5% — an increase of more than 21% in that rate. That would include the general sales tax; the sales tax on alcohol; and the tax on music, games, cellphone ring tones and other products delivered electronically.

If the general sales tax were to increase by the proposed amount, for example, a person buying $100 of clothing would pay $8.50 in sales tax rather than the current $7. The increased tax amount would apply to in-person or online purchases.

Republican Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who presides over the Senate, has said he wants some sort of tax reduction this session, but he has not specified what kind.

Bobby Talley
2d ago

look out land taxes will skyrocket while their rich buddies rake in all their savings on the backs of the working class people.

Julie Netto
2d ago

Meanwhile property tax is through the roof. You never really own anything in this country. If you don't pay taxes they will take your home away. Insurance is ridiculous. If they wanted to truly help people they would do something about that.

Latonia Prince
2d ago

And we still losing. Reduce taxes on groceries but increase it on other items. At the end of the day we still paying taxes. Help me make it make sense

