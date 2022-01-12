ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect questioned over 2012 murder of British family in French Alps

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French police have detained an individual over the 2012 murder of a British family and a cyclist in the French Alps, Annecy prosecutor Line Bonnet said in a statement...

Arrest Made in Mysterious French Alps Quadruple Murder

Nearly ten years after the battered and bloodied bodies of a British-Iraqi family and a French cyclist were found on a forest road in the French Alps, a local man who was questioned in 2015 has been arrested, according to local French media. On Thursday, police extended his detention and said he was being investigated for murder and attempted murder in the 2012 slaying. Police say they are working to verify discrepancies in his version of events the day of the murder when he was seen in the area. He said he was hang-gliding but authorities appear to disagree.
Man detained for questioning over Alps murders released 'without charge'

Police have released without charge a 57-year old man detained for questioning over the Alps murders in which three Britons and a French cyclist were gunned down in 2012. Annecy prosecutor Line Bonnet said: "The explanations provided and the verifications made have enabled us to rule out his potential participation in the events."
Suspect detained in unsolved 2012 shooting in French Alps

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Authorities on Wednesday detained a suspect in connection with the unsolved case of three British family members and a French cyclist killed in a shooting in the French Alps in 2012. Line Bonnet, the public prosecutor in Annecy, France, said in a statement that detectives in...
