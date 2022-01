FALL RIVER — Shelters will be open and a warming center will be available Saturday in response to the arctic air and dangerous wind chills expected to impact the SouthCoast. The First Step Inn and the Timao Center, Fall River’s overflow homeless shelter, are prepared to accommodate anyone in need of shelter. Those seeking services should contact the First Step Inn by calling 508-679-8001 or 508-974-9972. The First Step Inn is located at 134 Durfee Street, Fall River. ...

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO