ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

LowCostomy: the Low-Cost Colostomy Bag for Africa

By Camila Cordero
duke.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s common for a Pratt engineering student like me to be surrounded by incredible individuals who work hard on their revolutionary projects. I am always in awe when I speak to my peers about their designs and processes. So, I couldn’t help but talk to sophomore Joanna Peng...

researchblog.duke.edu

Comments / 0

Related
technologynetworks.com

Low-Cost Medicine Suppresses HIV in Children

A once-a-day antiretroviral medicine that is low-cost and easy for children to take is also more effective at suppressing HIV than standard treatments, according to a global trial led by researchers at UCL. The study, published today in The New England Journal of Medicine, found that dolutegravir-based regimens, which are...
SCIENCE
kosu.org

Developing a low-cost, patent-free vaccine for the world

Vaccinating the world may seem like a lofty goal, but medical experts say it’s what we need to stop COVID-19 in its tracks. Enter CORBEVAX. This low-cost, patent-free vaccine was developed by Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, along with his colleague Maria Elena Bottazzi.
PHARMACEUTICALS
duke.edu

Blue Devil of the Week: Tending to the Mental Health Side of Fighting Physical Diseases

Position: Assistant Professor of Nursing and Global Health. What he does at Duke: Whether he’s working with patients in Africa who are diagnosed with HIV or cancer, or people in the United States fighting opioid use disorder, Brandon Knettel’s work explores the role mental health plays for people who are facing significant challenges to their physical health in Tanzania and here in North Carolina.
MENTAL HEALTH
hngn.com

Hair Transplants in Turkey: High Quality, Low Cost

Losing hair is inevitable as men transition into middle age. Hair loss is a source of physical and emotional stress for these men, who then will go to any lengths to get their full heads of luscious hair back which leads them to consider options for hair restoration like hair transplantation which can be costly. But there are pockets of the world, like Turkey, where the men do not have to break the bank to get their hair back.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#Plastic Bags#Colostomy#Cancer#Pratt#Sub Saharan#Nih
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Society
NBC 29 News

Sen. Kaine pushing for greater access to low-cost COVID-19 testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine says he is working to make sure enough free or low-cost COVID-19 home tests come to Virginia. President Joe Biden announced Thursday, Jan. 13, a purchase of 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests, in addition to 500 million already in the process of being shipped to homes.
VIRGINIA STATE
World Economic Forum

Higher shipping costs may lift Asia’s low inflation

Inflation is rising in a number of advanced and emerging economies. Relative to other regions, Asia has managed to keep levels relatively low. However, the persistent impact of high shipping costs could change this. New analysis shows how increases in shipping rates have a persistent impact on consumer prices. As...
BUSINESS
duke.edu

Certificate Program Creates Elite Administrative Professionals at Duke

While working from home during the pandemic, Cynthia Smith Ornelas took part in virtual training sessions about digital work tools such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams. Her staff assistant role, like many others at Duke, suddenly relied on adding new skills. But on a Friday morning in October, Smith Ornelas...
EDUCATION
duke.edu

Women in Research House Course

The Women in Research: Experiences and Empowerment House Course will be returning for Spring 2022. It takes place Tuesdays from 5:15-6:45pm in Edens 1C. Designed for students of all experience levels and interests, this course seeks to cultivate critical, intersectional conversations on the experiences of women in research. In addition to mentorship opportunities and connection with female-identifying faculty, students will engage with a wide range of texts and media to explore gender identity in the research environment and how those identities intersect with race, class, culture, and academic discipline. Students will participate in targeted skills workshops designed to bridge system knowledge gaps, empower independent paths in research, and boost confidence when seeking out research opportunities on Duke’s campus and beyond.

Comments / 0

Community Policy