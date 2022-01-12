ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

In-Depth: Could California get an $18 an hour minimum wage?

By Jared Aarons
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eNofA_0djaVOsq00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Businesses across San Diego are just getting used to a $15 an hour minimum wage, which took effect on January 1, 2022.

Now, there's a new push to raise the minimum wage again.

"Anyone who lives in California knows ($15 an hour) is not enough because things in California for decades have become more and more expensive, but wages haven't risen at the same pace," says Joe Sanberg, the leader of a group that filed a ballot initiative to raise the minimum wage to $18 an hour.

The " Living Wage Act of 2022 " initiative would increase the minimum wage across California to $16 an hour in 2023, $17 an hour in 2024, and $18 an hour in 2025 for businesses with more than 25 employees. Smaller companies would have to meet those marks one year later. The measure says wages after that would be "adjusted to keep pace with the cost of living in California."

"It's critical that we do this now," says Sanberg. "There are so many Californians working full time, and in some cases, working more than full time, but don't earn enough to afford life's basic needs."

A recent study found the cost of living in San Diego has grown by 18.9% since 2020 . Sanberg says if minimum wage had kept up with the cost of productivity since 1960, it would be $24 an hour now.

The California Labor Coalition, who helped push the $15 an hour minimum wage through the state legislature, says they have no official position on the $18 an hour idea. But spokesperson Steve Smith told ABC 10News that rising wages need to be part of the solution to make California more affordable.

"Look at the cost of housing in CA today," Smith says. "Fifteen dollars an hour is a major improvement. We're happy we've hit that milestone. But I think if you talk to any low-wage worker in CA, they would tell you that, given the cost of living here in this state right now, we need to continue to work on this issue and continue to push that wage upward."

Not everyone agrees. Dr. Alan Gin, an economics professor at the University of San Diego, says labor shortages from the pandemic are already pushing wages above the $15 an hour minimum. He says another forced raise would hurt small businesses.

"I think it will put some strain on some businesses," Dr. Gin says. "What they're going to have to do is increase prices to deal with the increased labor cost. That, combined with inflation, would be difficult for businesses."

Dr. Gin says a more significant issue towards affordability in California is the cost of housing.

"I think something needs to be done as far as the housing front is concerned," he says. "Lifting minimum wage might help a little bit. But I think there are more serious issues than in terms of housing costs."

In City Heights, Rodina Attiq says her business, El Borrego, is making changes to deal with the increased labor cost.

Customers order at the counter instead of having a waiter come to their table. The back patio now hosts wine and beer tasting events, and she's looking for other, contracted work like school catering to increase her margins.

But, Attiq says she doesn't mind paying her workers a bit more.

"Of course, it's affecting our business. We have to raise the prices, and we're in an area where we cannot afford to raise them very high," Attiq says. "But we're happy because the employees need it... San Diego is not a cheap city. It's expensive to live here."

Sanberg says an increase in business and customers would offset the increased labor cost because a higher minimum wage means more people have more money to spend.

"When workers do better, everyone does better, including business people," says Sanberg. "When you raise people's wages, they have more money to buy things, which means they have more money to spend in your business."

Because of that, Sanberg believes his initiative will easily pass if it hits the ballot. His group plans to start gathering signatures later this month. They need around 700,000 to qualify for the November election.

According to online public records , the "Living Wage Act of 2022" is pending a review from the State Attorney General's office. The public comment period for it ended on January 3, 2022. It is expected to move to the Secretary of State's office by February 8.

For a history of minimum wage in California, click here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
mynspr.org

10 new California laws that might affect your everyday in 2022

The new year in California also marks the arrival of hundreds of laws that go into effect on January 1. Many of these bills-turned-laws and ballot-measures-finally-going-into-effect won’t necessarily surface in your everyday lives. But dozens — from recycling and policing to bacon and booze — will affect your neighborhood, local businesses, and home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Here’s how much California’s drought has improved recently

Back at the beginning of October, when California’s current water year started, the state was deep in drought following one of its driest years on record. Nearly half of California was experiencing “exceptional” drought — the most severe category, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which keeps track of such figures. More than 87% of […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

California Gambling Age Changes Proposed By Californian Tribes

A new proposal has emerged in the state of California regarding current gaming laws, and it is being backed by one of California’s biggest tribes who are known to hold a lot of influence in the state. San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is one of the driving forces behind the proposed move, along with other supporters of the initiative Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria band, the Federated Indians of the Welton Ranch area, and the Rincon Band of Luiseno Indians. We are going to look into the latest proposal with details of the involvement of the tribes and what effects it may have on the state itself.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Government
KABC

Newsom’s Latest Fail: COVID Test Promise Is No Good.

(Sacramento, CA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is failing to deliver a promise he made to families amid rising Covid-19 cases. Newsom assured all K-12 students and school staff would have rapid, at home Covid tests before a return to school after the winter break. According to the California Department of Public Health, they sent out close to two million tests in early December. Newsom said he would purchase six million more. Officials say about half of those were delivered last week. The other half are still out there, reportedly due to delays from recent storms. As a result, millions of students and staff remain concerned as cases continue to rise.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Modesto Bee

Can California keep schools open during omicron? Here’s what officials say could cause problems

When California’s 6 million K-12 school students left for winter break in December, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was hovering around 5%. Now, after weeks of travel, holiday gatherings and the continued spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, California’s K-12 students, teachers and staff return to classrooms this month facing a positivity rate of 20.4% – nearly quadruple the rate it was prior to Christmas break.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Wage#Legislature#Inflation#Californians#Abc 10news
Footwear News

With Minimum Wage on the Rise, These Are Some of the Highest Paid Retail Jobs

The movement toward a higher minimum wage is on the rise — and some of the country’s biggest retailers are coming out on top with the highest paid retail jobs. At the start of the year, annual cost-of-living adjustments and other scheduled gains led wages to jump by pennies to a dollar for workers across 20 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Washington. Later in the year, another four states — Connecticut, Nevada, Oregon and Virginia — plus Washington, D.C., will see an...
RETAIL
CNBC

Here's where workers can earn a $15 per hour minimum wage

The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 per hour since 2009. In 2022, 26 states are slated to raise their minimum pay. The moves come as some companies are also increasing their pay to attract workers. As the calendar changes to a new year, residents of some states can expect...
PERSONAL FINANCE
morningbrew.com

Lots of minimum-wage increases are going into effect this year

The new year brings new, increased wages to a growing number of minimum-wage workers in the United States. While 21 states and 35 cities and counties saw their minimum wages rise for the New Year’s Eve ball drop and into January 1, 2022, a total of “81 jurisdictions—25 states and 56 municipalities—will raise their minimum-wage floors before the end of 2022,” according to a report from the National Employment Law Project.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX40

Does California owe you money? The state wants to help you claim it

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California might owe you money, and state officials want to help you get it. With a few pieces of information, you can find any unclaimed assets waiting to be retrieved. The Unclaimed Assets Program is designed to reunite people with the assets owed to them. Banks, insurance companies, corporations and certain […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
cbslocal.com

Governor Newsom Activates National Guard To Help Bolster California’s COVID-19 Testing Capacity

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — In response to the statewide surge of Coronavirus cases, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that he will activate the National Guard in the hope of providing additional testing facilities. “California has led the country’s fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio’s minimum wage gets a boost in the new year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s minimum wage is going up today – the first day of the new year. The minimum wage will be $9.30. That’s a 50-cent increase from $8.80 for nontipped employees. Employees with tips will get a wage increase of 25-cents to $4.65. Ohio’s minimum wage was last bumped up 10 cents […]
OHIO STATE
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy