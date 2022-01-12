ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar junta replaces air force chief amid bombing campaign – sources

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Myanmar’s military leader has removed the head of the air force, local media and four sources close to the armed forces said, replacing one of the most senior figures in a junta that has carried out bombing raids to try to crush resistance. The sources...

Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
BBC

Tortured to death: Myanmar mass killings revealed

The Myanmar military carried out a series of mass killings of civilians in July that resulted in the deaths of at least 40 men, a BBC investigation has found. Eyewitnesses and survivors said that soldiers, some as young as 17, rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. Video footage and images from the incidents appear to show most of those killed were tortured first and buried in shallow graves.
MILITARY
Reuters

In Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers

(Reuters) - At a secret jungle camp in Myanmar’s eastern Karen state, a fitness coach and other civilians are training with armed ethnic guerrillas to fight back against the country’s military takeover. Huddled under makeshift tents in remote hills near the Thai border, these new recruits learn how...
MILITARY
abc17news.com

France kills IS militant linked to Niger giraffe park attack

PARIS (AP) — The French army says it has “neutralized” a regional Islamic State group leader wanted in connection with the killing of seven aid workers, mostly French citizens, and a leading guide in a Niger giraffe park in August 2020. France’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that, in cooperation with Nigerien authorities, operatives from France’s anti-insurgent force Operation Barkhane struck Soumana Boura, an Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) leader, in a fatal airstrike. The force located him in a ISGS sanctuary north of the town of Tillaberi, identifying his body following the operation. France claims Boura was among the perpetrators of attack that occurred Aug. 9, 2020, in Kouré Park, Niger.
POLITICS
Reuters

Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday. Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border despite protestations from Kabul, which has...
WORLD
BBC

President's residence gutted as Kazakhstan clashes continue

Security forces in Kazakhstan say they have killed dozens of anti-government rioters in the main city, Almaty. Officials say 18 members of the security forces have been killed in unrest sparked after a fuel price cap was lifted on Sunday, causing costs to double. With the internet cut and little...
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

2021: Coups, concentration camps, and creeping conflicts in Asia

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The year 2021 opened and closed under the cloud of COVID-19, with countries in Southeast Asia experiencing more serious outbreaks after largely avoiding widespread infections and deaths during the first year of the pandemic. Populations across...
CHINA
kfgo.com

Myanmar rebels bury more than 30 people killed in ‘barbaric’ attack

(Reuters) – A Myanmar insurgent group said it has buried the remains of more than 30 people who were killed and had their bodies set ablaze, as the U.N. Security Council called for accountability and an immediate end to violence in the country. Opposition activists have blamed Myanmar’s army...
MILITARY
Vice

Taliban Officials Say Their Army Will Include Suicide Bombers

The future army of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will include a special battalion of suicide attackers, according to a spokesperson from the Taliban regime. Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA’s deputy minister of information and culture, told Radio Azadi that the suicide unit will be active under the Ministry of Defense and will be part of the Taliban’s special forces.
MILITARY

