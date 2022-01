Rapper TakeOff, one-third of the Migos has become one of the latest celebrities to launch into the NFT space. Last December, TakeOff announced his own PFP NFT project titled, Apes in Space which became open for minting on December 6, 2021. The collection featured 9,999 space-ape themed NFTs, each selling for 0.3 ETH at the time. While the pricing is more expensive than normal avatar projects, each purchase also comes with a special collector incentive. With his Apes in Space NFTs, TakeOff is hoping to be the “biggest hip-hop festival in the Metaverse” while also making history by sending a lucky collector to outer space with TakeOff himself.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO