Worcester, MA

Listen Up: Papa Shawn Boo unflinching on tough 'Almost50'

worcestermag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are times you can be listening to a track on Worcester hip-hop artist Papa Shawn Boo's latest album, “Almost50,” and you just get caught up in the groove, in the rapper's innate ability to deliver tight rhymes with a sense of effortless cool. Then, there are other times when you...

www.worcestermag.com

EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Is Claiming She Has No Idea Why Her Sister Would Be Upset With Her

Britney Spears’ strained relationship with members of her immediate family has become even more apparent since the “Toxic” hitmaker was finally released from her conservatorship in November. Spears has put her family on blast via social media, vulnerably sharing with her fans how hurt she’s been by their actions (or lack of action during her conservatorship). This morning, however, Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, appeared on GMA to share her perspective on their fraught relationship and made some pretty surprising claims. Before diving into where she and Britney stand today, the Things I Should Have Said author shared how “happy” she...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them. “I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary...
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Main Character Gruesomely Dies During Final Scene of Episode 2

Warning: Major spoilers are ahead for 1883‘s Episode 2, “Behind Us, A Cliff,” as one main character has already met a horrible end. Before anyone loses their Western marbles, let’s set the record straight. The cover image for this article does not feature either of the characters who died in 1883‘s Episode 2. This image was chosen in order to protect those who haven’t seen “Behind Us, A Cliff” from spoilers. So rest easy, Outsiders: both Sam Elliott’s Shea Brennan and Isabel May’s Elsa Dutton are safe. For now.
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Blac Youngsta Seemingly Disrespects Young Dolph At Graveyard In New Video

Blac Youngsta is facing a lot of backlash following the release of his new song and music video, "I'm Assuming." The rapper seemingly disrespects Young Dolph, whom he had beef with for years prior to the rapper's murder, by rapping in a graveyard in front of a tombstone that says Dolph's family name.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Mayim Bialik Jokingly Says She Felt the 'Stupidest' While Sitting in the 'Jeopardy!' Writer's Room

Mayim Bialik's sharing the struggles of what it feels like to sit in the Jeopardy! writer's room. The 46-yer-old actress and guest host of the iconic trivia game show appeared on Kelly Clarkson's eponymous talk show on Friday, and the duo bonded over how the simple notion of watching an episode of Jeopardy! makes them feel "stupid." Clarkson joked getting one answer right would make her feel solid. Bialik then one-upped her.
TV & VIDEOS

