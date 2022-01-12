ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young and the Restless' Richard Burgi Explains Ouster: 'I Inadvertently Violated the Show's COVID Policy'

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 2 days ago
Richard Burgi has cleared up much confusion stemming from The Young and the Restless ‘ sudden recast of the character of Ashland Locke , with Guiding Light alum Robert Newman (who will make his debut in February).

“I just want to set the record straight,” Burgi said in an Instagram Story posted late Tuesday. “My wife had said something about it being the show’s choice, which is true, but the reality is that I naively and inadvertently violated the show’s COVID policy.”

Burgi went on to share that he had tested positive over the Christmas break, while visiting family back East. He said he then “took the necessary five days [of isolation] the CDC had recommended, came back, and then tested twice negatively at the studio… and showed up to work, but it was not within the show’s guidelines, which [calls for] a 10-day [isolation] protocol. So I inadvertently violated the show’s COVID rules and protocols.

“I felt terrible about it, I still do,” he continued. “It bothers me mightily but it is what it is. I respect whatever the show’s decision is. They’re doing the best they can, as we all are. I truly wish the gentleman who’s coming in to play Ashland a wonderful time. He’s going to be working with the most incredible actress and a great, great cast. It’s an amazing show, I have nothing but good memories and good wishes for it.”

Sony Pictures TV had no comment on Burgi’s exit, while sources confirm his account above as being accurate.

Marie SHARROW
1d ago

No compassion or understanding on that show behind the scenes.Constantly firing people or just letting them go for stupid reasons!

Mary Reese
2d ago

thought they changed from 10 day to 5day quarantine..so what's the deal young restless..he is very good actor

Sophia Lavdis
1d ago

Thank you for being honest snd that you inadvertently didn’t follow the rule. You will be missed but I respect that you apologized not like some other shows actors. Thank you for being honest!

