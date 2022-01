The look and feel of Linux Mint has been tweaked with this release to have larger titlebar buttons, rounded corners and an overall "cleaner" theme with better dark mode support - plus a bunch of new rather lush looking backgrounds to pick from. Accent colouring to grab your attention in places was also adjusted, and removed from some places. There's also the ability for some applications to have a dark theme while the desktop keeps its lighter theme. Only a few applications currently support this mixed theming.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO