BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1p.m. Sunday to 1a.m on Monday for most of Maryland. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking the storm as it moves into our region. This advisory comes as we are already dealing with bone chilling conditions. Here's a look at some updated snow totals. Snow will arrive around 1 PM before changing over to wintry mix between 6-8 PM in the #Baltimore area. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/4MlEdovvIP — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 16, 2022 That would be chilly enough but unfortunately the brisk north wind will make it feel like the...

