Ex-girlfriend of Jeremy Harrison testifies in his murder trial

TAVARES — Soft spoken, reluctant, her responses filled with “I don’t remember" answers, Jamie Rudolph testified in Jeremy Harrison’s murder trial Tuesday that she didn’t see who fired the shot that killed Frederick Thomas in her bedroom on May 21, 2017.

“You don’t want to be here, do you?” Assistant State Attorney Nick Camuccio asked Harrison's ex-girlfriend.

“No."

“You’re under subpoena aren’t you?” he asked.

"Yes."

During her testimony, the 26-year-old also admitted she told Harrison recently that she still loved him, despite being charged with killing a man in her bed. Rudolph and Harrison, who dated for four years, share two children together.

Arrest affidavits and Rudolph’s grand jury testimony detail a terrifying night at 921 Willow Drive, with an enraged Harrison waving a gun and making threats before coming back four hours later to finish the job.

Rudolph told Leesburg police that that Harrison let himself into her apartment at 4:30 a.m. with a key that he had before he moved out on April 22.

Harrison reportedly burst into her bedroom and said that Thomas “needs to get the (expletive) outta here.”

There were four other people in the home, with varying witness accounts in arrest reports. Among the things Harrison reportedly said was, that he had a “chopper” or automatic rifle, and that he was going to “shoot up the place.”

Rudolph called 911 and told responding police officers that she followed him out when he left and said he had a gun.

About five hours later, he reportedly came back, entered the bedroom, jumped on the bed and began fighting with Thomas.

Rudolph, who ran out of the room, testified she did not see who fired the gun.

Rudolph also said she didn’t recall Harrison saying, “Didn’t I tell you if you weren’t gone I’m gonna shoot you?”

Camuccio had her read a transcript of her grand jury testimony to remind her of what she had said under oath.

The prosecutor also played recording of the 911 call after the shooting, with the dispatcher having great difficulty in trying to get information from screaming, hysterical people on the phone.

Rudolph, however, was somewhat helpful to defense attorney Mark Jackson.

She told Jackson that about four hours before the break-in, she and Thomas went to MacDonald’s in Thomas’ truck and saw that Thomas had a handgun sitting on the front seat.

After the 4:30 a.m. incident, Thomas went out to his truck for a minute or two, Rudolph said. She said she said she did not see what, if anything, he brought in from the truck.

Jackson made a point to plant another seed of doubt. Was it a gun that she saw Harrison waving around in the 4:30 a.m. incident, or a phone? He had waved a phone in arguments before, she said.

Camuccio also got her to admit, however, that Harrison not only did not have permission to be in the apartment, but she told him to leave and not come back. Besides being charged with first-degree premeditated murder, Harrison is also charged with one count of armed burglary.

The state is not seeking the death penalty. If convicted of the charges, he will be sentenced to life in prison.

The morning testimony ended with a police officer, who overhead Rudolph telling Harrison, “You don’t live here anymore, and now, you’re going to jail… because you shot him.”

Rudolph admitted Tuesday that Harrison tried to get her to lie to police.