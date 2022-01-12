ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Tuesday's Brevard High School Sports: Soccer and Basketball

By Chasite Banks, Florida Today
 2 days ago
Girls Soccer

Titusville 2, Astronaut 1

TITUSVILLE — Christianna Hastie's second half goal pushed Titusville past Astronaut in a crosstown rivalry matchup.

The War Eagles got on the board first when Kalyn Rubio scored a goal at the 38 minute mark of the first half.

Astronaut looked as if it was going to head into halftime with a 1-0 lead until Brooke Voorhees tied the game with 2:14 left in the half.

Titusville started the second half with a lot of energy. The Terriers maintained possession of the ball early in the half and started to put pressure on Astronaut's defense.

Hastie broke the tie with 26 minutes left in the game when she broke free in the box and scored the final goal of the game to make the score 2-1.

Astronaut (8-5-0) will host Sebastian River on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Titusville (5-6-0) faces off against Heritage at home on Thursday at 7.

Melbourne 11, Palm Bay 0

Melbourne (5-5-0): Audrey Buck 1 goal, 1 assist, Olivia Johnson 3 goals, Sofia Cadrette 2 goals, Cameron Kalajian 2 goals, Breanna Perry 1 goal, Shi-Lynn Yon 1 goal, Maciah DeLaughter 1 goal, Taylor Mason 4 assists, Cali Stranz 1 assist, Danielle Diorio 1 assist.

Palm Bay (1-10-1).

Bayside 2, West Shore 0

Bayside (6-5-0): Kiah Cirino 1 goal, Amarah McKenzie 1 goal, Autumn Bailey 2 saves.

West Shore (8-3-0): Lauren Mannix 5 saves.

Viera 8, Eau Gallie 0

Viera (8-0-0): Kaley Vitaliano 5 goals, Gianna Buysse 2 goals, 2 assists, Taylor George 1 goals, Amber Teschendorf 1 assist, Alyssa Miller 1 assist, Antionette Burwell 1 assist, Natalya Espling 1 assist, Sophie Boss 1 assist, Victoria Whener 1 assist, Olivia Frederick 2 saves.

Eau Gallie (2-10-1).

Girls Basketball

Melbourne Central Catholic 55, Calvary Chapel 42

Melbourne Central Catholic (8-5-0): Hannah Atchison 17 pts, 13 reb, 5 ast, Jailyn Como 16 pts, 2 reb, 3 ast, Ari Teeter 11 pts, 4 reb, 4 ast, Jane Cichock 6 pts, 7 reb, 1 ast, Caitlyn Schneider 3 pts, Doria Small 2 pts, 8 reb, 2 ast, Reagan Henry 4 reb, 1 ast, Maggie Dignan 2 reb, AJ Momperousse 1 reb.

Calvary Chapel (7-8-0): Olivia Wolf 17 pts, Desiree Greene 9 pts, Jolie Beolet 8 pts, Alivia Chindler 6 pts, Natalia Carrol 2 pts.

Boys Soccer

Melbourne 6, Palm Bay 0

Melbourne (8-1-2): Christian Watts 2 goals, Tyler Cox 1 goal, Jace Spencer 1 goal, Alejandro Nunes 1 assist, Aiden Haig 1 assist, Wendell Datus 1 assist, Tiernan Mead 6 saves.

Palm Bay (4-7-0): Neil Auguste 14 saves.

Coaches can email results to FLORIDA TODAY at Prepscores@floridatoday.com. Follow @321Preps on Twitter and Instagram.

