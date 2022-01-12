ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Red squirrels are being put at risk by conifers planted across the UK to PROTECT them because the trees leave them with nowhere to hide from predatory pine martens

By Ian Randall For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Red squirrels in the UK are being put at risk by non-native conifer trees that have been planted with the aim of protecting the threatened species.

This is the warning of a team of Queen's University Belfast-led researchers, who studied squirrel populations at 700 different sites across Northern Ireland.

In the UK, red squirrel populations are often confined to coniferous woodlands — as their invasive rival, the grey squirrel, struggles to gain a foothold in such habitats.

This is because the greys prefer trees like oaks that provide larger, more calorific seeds to eat, whereas red squirrels are fine feeding on the smaller seeds of conifers.

The problem with providing red squirrels more coniferous habitats to call home, the team found, is that such fails to take into account the resurgence of the pine marten.

While this weasel-like predator usually benefits the reds by preying on their grey rivals, the team found martens lower red squirrel numbers in conifer plantations.

With fewer greys to eat, the experts said, pine martens turn more to red squirrels — who have limited hiding spots in the relatively structurally simple, non-native woods.

Alongside this, the fact there are less grey squirrels in coniferous habitats in the first place means that the reds don't get the same boost from the pine marten's arrival.

Efforts to boost red squirrel numbers, the researchers argue, would be better focussed on planting native, broadleaf woodlands and aiding pine marten recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEso4_0djaTKHW00
Conservation strategies intended to protect the UK's threatened red squirrels through the planting of non-native conifer trees may in fact have the opposite effect. Pictured: a red squirrel up a conifer tree. In the UK, red squirrels are often confined to coniferous habitats where their rivals, the invasive grey squirrels, have found it harder to secure a foothold
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKKQa_0djaTKHW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZbnJ_0djaTKHW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIKDs_0djaTKHW00
The problem with providing red squirrels more coniferous habitats to call home, the team found, is that such fails to take into account the resurgence of the pine marten (pictured_. While this weasel-like predator usually benefits the reds by preying on their grey rivals, the team found that pine martens actually lower red squirrel numbers in conifer plantations

ABOUT PINE MARTENS

Pine martens — which are related to weasels — are a species of mammals with semi-retractable claws that allow them to climb up trees.

They are known to prey upon birds, frogs, insects and small mammals — including squirrels.

In the UK, where they are native, pine martens are known to suppress populations of the invasive grey squirrel — which, being non-native, have not evolved the same anti-predator responses against them as their native red squirrel counterparts.

Furthermore, grey squirrels spend more time on the ground, meaning they are more likely than reds to come into contact with pine martens.

Until recently, the UK range of pine martens was restricted to the northern reaches of the Scottish Highlands and the western counties of Ireland.

Following the introduction of protections in the 1970s–80s, however, the little predators have begun to make a remarkable recovery.

The study was carried out by conservation biologist Joshua Twining of New York's Cornell University and Queen's University Belfast, and his colleagues.

'Restoration of native predators is a critical conservation tool to combat the on-going biodiversity crisis, but this must be in conjunction with maintenance and protection of natural, structurally complex habitats,' Dr Twining explained.

'This has global implications given the on-going recovery of predators in certain locations such as mainland Europe.'

The findings of the research, he added, also show 'that the current national red squirrel conservation strategies that favour non-native confer plantations are likely to have the opposite impact to what is intended.

'Timber plantations are often promoted as being beneficial to red squirrel conservation, but our results show that they will have a detrimental effect on the species in the future.'

'If you think about an old growth woodland or wood that's allowed to grow over 30 years old, you're going to get lots of snags and gnarls and these small refuges that squirrels are going to be able to hide in,' Dr Twining told the Telegraph.

'The distinction is between natural and manmade habitats. Natural habitats are structurally complex while manmade habitats are simplified and uniform.'

In their study, Dr Twining and colleagues teamed up with Ulster Wildlife and an army of citizen scientists to use camera traps to survey for red squirrels, grey squirrels and pine martens at 700 sites across Northern Ireland between 2015–2020.

'This research demonstrates the enormous value of large scale data collected through public participation,' said paper author and statistical ecologist Chris Sutherland of the University of St Andrews.

'Combining this data with state-of-the-art analytical techniques has generated important conservation insights that until now have been overlooked.'

'This work shows that we need to develop an alternative national conservation strategy for the red squirrel,' concluded Dr Twining.

Such an approach, he explained, should be 'focused on planting native woodlands, alongside continued pine marten recovery.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUCyi_0djaTKHW00
While the presence of pine martens usually benefits the reds by preying on their grey rivals, the team found martens lower red squirrel numbers in conifer plantations. With fewer greys to eat, the experts said, pine martens turn more to red squirrels — who have limited hiding spots in the relatively structurally simple, non-native woods. Alongside this, the fact there are less grey squirrels in coniferous habitats in the first place means that the reds don't get the same boost from the pine marten's arrival. Pictured: The occupancy probability of the red squirrel and the grey squirrel conditional on the presence (blue) and the absence (red) of pine martens
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bXCMr_0djaTKHW00
'Timber plantations are often promoted as being beneficial to red squirrel conservation, but our results show that they will have a detrimental effect on the species in the future,' said biologist Joshua Twining of New York's Cornell University and Queen's University Belfast

'The planting of extensive commercial conifer forests in the last century provided a vast additional area of habitat for red squirrels,' Saving Scotland's Red Squirrels project manager Mel Tonkin, who was not involved in the study, told the Telegraph.

'Sitka spruce forests can help red squirrels by providing a refuge when grey squirrel numbers are overwhelming in the wider landscape.

'However, conifer monocultures are not the ideal habitat and should be viewed as a last line of defence if regional grey squirrel control cannot be sustained.'

The full findings of the study were published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.

HOW INVASIVE GREY SQUIRRELS CAN KILL OFF RED SQUIRRELS

Red squirrels are native to the UK and spend most of their time in the trees.

Grey squirrels, however, were introduced to the UK in the late 19th-century from North America.

Initially introduced as an ornamental species, they soon spread throughout the UK and other European nations, such as Italy.

Grey squirrels carry a disease called squirrel parapox virus, which does not appear to affect their health but often kills red squirrels.

Grey squirrels are more likely to eat green acorns, so will decimate the food source before reds get to them.

Reds can’t digest mature acorns, so can only eat green acorns.

When red squirrels are put under pressure they will not breed as often which has amplified the initial problem of the grey squirrel.

Another huge factor in their decline is the loss of woodland over the last century, but road traffic and predators are all threats too.

Currently, it is estimated there could be as few as 15,000 red squirrels left in the UK.

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Horrified After Spotting Polar Bears Stalking and Killing Reindeer

Scientists in Hornsund, Svalbard witnessed a bear pursue and kill a reindeer before taking it ashore and devouring it. Footage of the incident was posted on social media platforms and news. Reports of Polar Bears Preying on Reindeer. This is the first study to provide a comprehensive description of a...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Pine
The Independent

Bird of prey known as the ‘flying barn door’ spotted in Cornwall

One of Britain’s largest and rarest birds of prey has been spotted in Cornwall following a reintroduction programme launched on the Isle of Wight.White-tailed eagles – known as “flying barn doors” because of their two-metre wingspan – was photographed on Bodmin Moor on Wednesday morning.It is a further boost to the species, which disappeared from the UK during the early 20th century following centuries of persecution.The juvenile, which was captured on camera by amateur photographer Cat Lake, was one of six released on the Isle of Wight in the spring of 2019 as part of a reintroduction programme run by...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Mudlarker unearths mystical figure from 19th century Africa on banks of River Thames: 12 inch dog with nails protruding from its torso is believed to originate from the Congo and could be worth thousands of pounds

A 'mudlarker' who found a rare magical figure from 19th century Africa on the banks of the River Thames was stunned to find it could be worth thousands of pounds. Experts believe the bizarre-looking but well-preserved 12ins figure of a wooden dog with metal nails protruding from its torso originated from the Congo in the late 1800s.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Squirrel#Reds#Predator#Art#Uk#Queen
The Independent

Public warned not to take selfies with seal pups as it could endanger them

Walkers who will be out and about on Britain’s coasts this bank holiday have been urged not to search for seal pups to take selfies with to keep the animals safe.The warning comes after hundreds of seal pups were killed or injured during storms Arwen and Barra, which hit the UK between late November and early December. This period is also pupping season for grey seals.According to Matt Barnes, from the Yorkshire Seal Group, 40 per cent of the area’s young seals were lost during the storms as a number of mothers and pups were separated.He told The Times that...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Fight to save red squirrels jeopardised by non-native conifer plantations

Red squirrel conservation strategies which favour non-native conifer plantations are likely to negatively impact the species, research has warned.The study led by Queen’s University Belfast and the University of St Andrews contends that native predators in native woodland, and not conifer plantations, are the key ingredients for red squirrel survival in Britain and Ireland.This contradicts existing conservation strategies that promote non-native conifer planting and instead highlights the value native predators can deliver to native biodiversity.Academics, along with Ulster Wildlife and citizen scientists, used camera traps to survey more than 700 sites across Northern Ireland over a five-year period for red...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Chris Packham brands bird shooting law a ‘fiasco’ as pheasants categorised as both livestock and wild animals

Every year around 50 million pheasants are reared by gamekeepers on private land and released into the British countryside. But are pheasants livestock, or are they wild animals? The answer, it seems, is “it depends”.The question has popped up because of changes to the wording of a law which governs the legality of shooting birds such as crows, magpies and pigeons. These species, it is argued, can impact game birds, which the law says count as livestock.But the changes are being questioned by conservationists because if the protections for game birds are based on them being classified as livestock, at...
ANIMALS
CNET

See the stunning finds unearthed at new fossil site in ancient rainforest

A secret has finally been revealed. A team of scientists has spent three years quietly excavating an astounding fossil site in New South Wales in Australia. The site, called McGraths Flat, is delivering sensational fossils of plants, insects and animals dating to between 11 million and 16 million years ago during the Miocene epoch.
WILDLIFE
BBC

Red squirrel numbers hurt by planting of 'non-native' trees

Current strategies to conserve red squirrels are likely to "negatively impact" the species, new research has warned. Existing schemes promote the planting of non-native conifer trees to help red squirrels survive in Northern Ireland. But the study, led by Queen's University Belfast and St Andrews University, contradicts that approach. It...
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

In a fight between a wild and a domestic budgie, whose feathers would fly?

This article is part of the “Who would win?” series, where wildlife experts dream up hypothetical battles between animals (all in the name of science). Who would have thought the budgerigar, Australia’s most petite parrot and a denizen of our arid and semi-arid inland, would become the most popular pet bird in the world? The budgerigar’s world domination began in 1840 when British ornithologist John Gould returned to England from the Australian colonies. With him were two budgerigars which had survived the months at sea. As Gould later wrote in a letter to a relative, the pair were “in exuberant voice and...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Giant 32ft ‘sea dragon’ found in Midlands hailed one of best fossil finds in UK history

Scientists have hailed the discovery of a 32ft fossilised “sea dragon” in a Midlands reservoir as one of the “greatest finds” in British palaeontological history. The ichthyosaur, approximately 180 million years old, is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK. It has a skeleton around 10 metres in length and a skull weighing approximately one tonne. It was discovered by Joe Davis of Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust during a routine draining of a lagoon island at Rutland Water in February 2021.The first ichthyosaurs, which are called sea dragons because they tend...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

285K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy