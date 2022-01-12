ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Police: Man shot another man through windshield in December shooting in Myrtle Beach

By Kaitlyn Luna
 2 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Horry County Police have arrested a man in the fatal shooting of Diego Rodrigo Arias Santana, 32, in December.

On Dec. 5, Tyshiem Connor, 22, is accused of shooting Santana while he was trying to leave the location of a fight at Waccamaw Boulevard..

Connor, according to police, stepped in front of Santana’s vehicle while he was trying to drive away, and shot through the front windshield, killing Santana.

When officers arrived, they found Santana halfway in his vehicle, and security guards were giving him first aid, according to previous reporting.

Connor is charged with voluntary manslaughter. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention center without bond, pretrial.

Suspected porch pirate arrested after leading South Carolina officers on short chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspected porch pirate was arrested Wednesday following a brief vehicle pursuit in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department’s Intelligence Policing Unit were investigating reports of someone stealing packages. They later caught up with the suspect, Maurice Jerome Simmons, and attempted a traffic stop, but Simmons took […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
SLED investigates fire in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fire Wednesday in Marlboro County, according to officials. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and SLED responded to a fire Wednesday afternoon on Rocky Ridge Road in the Wallace Community, according to Investigator Clay Anderson with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Coroner IDs man killed in Conway area shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have announced the name of a man killed Monday night in the Conway area. Thomas Jordan, 51, was shot when he was standing with friends near a road, according to Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard. Jordan lived in the area. Horry County police responded at about 7:30 p.m. to an […]
CONWAY, SC
Florence shooting victim dies, coroner says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim in a shooting Saturday in Florence has died, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers found a person in the road after responding about 1:33 a.m. to the 1600 block of E. Pine Street “in regard to a reported victim of a shooting,” according to Capt. Mike […]
FLORENCE, SC
Red Springs police searching for 2 armed robbery suspects

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) – Red Springs police are searching for two men they believe robbed a convenience store Sunday. Terry Wayne Rice, of Pembroke, and Gene Shelton Fulmer, of Maxton, are accused of robbing the Jiffy Mart, located in the 1100 block of West 3rd Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the Red […]
RED SPRINGS, NC
