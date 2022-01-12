ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Blog: Rebounding temperatures Wednesday

By Haley Bouley
 2 days ago

Ok so it’s not AS cold as yesterday… but I swear that wind is a different kind of cold, cutting through all of my layers like a butter knife!

That southerly wind is a double edge sword bringing chilly wind chills, but also helping our actual air temperatures reach the mid to upper 20’s. We may find a few passing snow showers this evening otherwise skies are partly to mostly cloudy.

We have clouds and flurries Thursday… but temperatures almost feel mild climbing above average into the mid 30’s.

An arctic front brings more snow showers Thursday night and Friday morning, with snow showers and temperatures back into the teens Friday… single digits Saturday! Back to the bitter air!

Have a great Wednesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

