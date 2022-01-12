ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

KHL to suspend season for a week because of virus cases

By The Associated Press
Biloxi Sun Herald
 2 days ago

The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League, a key source of players for Olympic teams, decided Wednesday to suspend its season for a week because of coronavirus outbreaks at many clubs. The...

www.sunherald.com

CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
The Grand Rapids Press

Two Michigan hockey players named to USA Olympic roster

Two Michigan hockey players will compete for the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Sophomore forwards Brendan Brisson and Matty Beniers were named to the U.S. roster on Thursday in an announcement on ESPN2. With the NHL opting out of participating in next month’s Olympics, countries have had to...
HOCKEY
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Detroit Red Wings most likely to be traded

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman recently indicated that he likely wouldn’t be aggressive at the trade deadline, as his team currently stands on the cusp of a playoff spot as we near the third week of 2022. However, should the Red Wings falter and fall out of...
NHL
#Khl#Olympics#Beijing#Kontinental Hockey League#Ap
wtvbam.com

Ice hockey-KHL to suspend play for one week due to COVID-19 outbreaks

(Reuters) – The Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), which is expected to contribute a large number players competing at next month’s Beijing Olympics, said on Wednesday it is suspending play for a week due to COVID-19 outbreaks at many clubs. The KHL said it knew of 124 positive...
HOCKEY
Biloxi Sun Herald

Capitals face the Islanders on 4-game losing streak

Washington Capitals (20-8-9, third in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (11-12-6, eighth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Washington is looking to end its four-game skid with a victory over New York. The Islanders are 6-9-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is the last-ranked team in the league averaging...
NHL
Biloxi Sun Herald

Weaver, Gautrat added to US women’s training camp roster

Forward Morgan Weaver and midfielder Morgan Gautrat were added Thursday to the roster for the U.S. women's national team training camp starting next week in Austin, Texas. Defender Imani Dorsey was originally named to the roster announced Wednesday by coach Vlatko Andonovski but she had to withdraw because of injury.
CHICAGO, IL
Biloxi Sun Herald

2018 champ Morris gets Canadian spot in Olympic coed curling

Two-time Olympic curling gold medalist John Morris will return to the Winter Games to try to win a second straight mixed doubles title for Canada. Morris, who teamed with Kaitlyn Lawes to win the inaugural coed title four years ago, will be teamed in Beijing with Rachel Homan. The team was selected by the national governing body after the trials were canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests among the athletes before the event.
SPORTS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Colombia defensive midfielder Valencia signs with Austin

Austin FC has signed Colombia defensive midfielder Jhojan Valencia from Deportivo Cali to a three-year deal with an option for a fourth season. The MLS club announced the deal on Thursday. Valencia, 25, helped Deportivo Cali win the Colombia first division championship last season. He will occupy an international spot...
MLS
Biloxi Sun Herald

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2022: ’21 champ Osaka, No. 1 Barty top field

2021 Record: 42-8 Career Record: 198-73 Grand Slam Singles Titles: 2 — French Open (2019), Wimbledon (2021) Last 5 Australian Opens: 2021-Lost in Quarterfinals, 2020-SF, 2019-QF, 2018-3rd, 2017-3rd Aces: Trying to give Australia its first women’s champion at its home Grand Slam tournament since Chris O’Neil in 1978. ......
TENNIS

