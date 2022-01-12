ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Owe $100 in Toll Fees For a Trip From Poughkeepsie to Albany

By Nick
 2 days ago
The pesky letters have gone from a minor inconvenience to a nightmare for people without an E-Z Pass. When you live in New York there are some bills you get used to seeing whether it is monthly or occasionally. One of those bills are from the New York State Thruway. I...

Pokipseeman
2d ago

You ARE being forced to get an easily trackable, personally identifiable connection, with your financial accounts, to the State. Some would consider this technological progress. Thus, between your smart phone and your ezpass and your social media, everything you do, everything you say, everywhere you go, is recorded and the State can access it. When the State starts using this information against folks it deems enemies or opponents, and it WILL, then a new reign of terror will begin...

Reply(2)
3
 

