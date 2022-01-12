ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bo Derek, 65, Rocks Suede Pants As She Catches Up With Maggie Q At Dinner – Photos

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lSu2d_0djaPc7K00
twoeyephotos/MEGA

Not everyone can pull off suede pants while having dinner in Los Angeles. Then again, not everyone is Bo Derek, who rocked this look during a night on the town with pal Maggie Q.

Bo Derek showed why she remains a perfect “ten” on Tuesday (Jan. 11). While Bo, 65, met up with Maggie Q at Craig’s in Los Angeles, the 10 star wore a pair of chic brown suede pants, paired with matching brown leather boots, a long white sweater, and a long beaded necklace straight out of the ‘70s. The look may have been retro-inspired, but it was a fresh outfit that showed off Bo’s everlasting beauty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27GQCu_0djaPc7K00
(twoeyephotos/MEGA)

Her companion for the night was a “jean genie” of sorts. Maggie, 42, wore a denim jumpsuit with a flared boot cut. She also opted for brown boots, and like Bo, the Designated Survivor star wore her hair loose and down around her shoulders. Both she and Bo carried brown leather purses during their night out, and Bo even accessorized with a silk face mask that completely matched her outfit. While outside the restaurant, Bo and Maggie paused for a laugh, and the paparazzi captured this tender moment between these two friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSeVf_0djaPc7K00
(twoeyephotos/MEGA)

Bo recently made news when her longtime boyfriend, John Corbett, revealed during an August 2021 episode of The Talk that he and Bo secretly got married eight months earlier. While chatting with his friend Jerry O’Connell, John, 60, dropped this bombshell: “Jerry, I can’t believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmas time we got married. Bo and I got married!”

Jerry, 47, said that he noticed the ring on John’s finger but wasn’t going to say anything. The My Big Fat Greek Wedding star then shared some details about the private ceremony. “We didn’t make an announcement,” said John. “All our friends and family knew but, this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven’t had an opportunity. So, you’re my buddy, and now I guess I’m telling all of America or the world.”

John, who had been involved with Bo after going on a blind date with her in 2002, said that “after twenty years, we’ve decided to get married. “We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated…let’s get one nice this out of it,” he added.

Comments / 34

Ray Johnson
1d ago

mature women that takes good care of their appearance looks more beautiful and sexy than younger women. This my opinion.

Reply(1)
17
?C.ROUX.COM
1d ago

👍I HAVEN'T HEARD ANYTHING ABOUT..🎥Bo Derek since I was a kid in grade school ..Most people DON'T know she made "African cornrows" hairstyle FAMOUS(and if you watch old African 🎬 movies, it wasn't really that popular in Africa either)..Though people occasionally wore them (not like today), it suddenly became popular..She looks good..She's aged really well..

Reply(1)
9
Oscar Romero
19h ago

I remember her in American history x. She was hot. I thought it was weird she played Edward bottoms mom. She doesn’t seem old enough to be his mom

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Is All Smiles, Rocking Matching Hats With Brother Patrick

The Schwarzenegger brothers looked ready to ring in the New Year with a picturesque midwest snowfall. There’s no better way to close out the year than with some snow! Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, and his younger brother Christopher, 24, both looked happy to be spending some time in the snow together, while in Sun Valley, Idaho in a Thursday December 30 Instagram photo. Patrick posted a series of photos of the brothers hanging out on a snowy day, while each rocked a cowboy hat.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith, 64, Smokes A Cigarette & Rocks Tight Black Activewear On Outing

Melanie Griffith, 64, was seen smoking a cigarette in a sporty and flattering all-black look before stopping at a friend’s home in Los Angeles. Though Melanie Griffith has been in the spotlight for decades, the Hollywood legend doesn’t seem to age a day. The actress, 64, continues to prove her eternal youth in new photos, where she looks fit and fabulous in a black athleisure look while indulging in a cigarette. Rocking knee-high black boots and a leather shoulder bag, Melanie topped off the casual look with a perfectly messy updo and a stylish beaded face mask.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Julia Roberts, 54, Stuns In Hot Pink Swimsuit While Celebrating The Holidays In Sydney With Family

Endless summer! Julia Roberts glowed in a neon pink swimsuit while enjoying Christmas Day at the beach with her family in Sydney, Australia. Julia Roberts, 54, looked simply sensational while spending Christmas Down Under with husband Danny Moder, 52, and their 3 kids. Enjoying the Australian summer, the Erin Brockovich star rocked a chic, neon pink swimsuit as she enjoyed a beach day in Sydney, pictured here.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meg Ryan’s Kids: Facts About Her 2 Children

Meg Ryan is the proud mother of one biological son and one adopted daughter! Find out all about her amazing kids here!. Meg Ryan is in a class all by herself! The 60-year-old beauty has a legendary career in Hollywood as a romantic comedy icon, a daring dramatic actress and a burgeoning director. Born Margaret Mary Emily Hyra on November 19, 1961 in Fairfield Connecticut, Meg left college a semester early to start her career in the soap opera As The World Turns. Soon she found parts in Top Gun, Innerspace — which she co-starred with her future husband Dennis Quaid — and The Presidio. Her breakthrough came with 1989’s rom-com When Harry Met Sally, making Meg a household name. From there, it was a string of hits such as The Doors, Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail. More recently, Meg has appeared in several television shows, while working her talents behind the camera as well.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Wears Linda Evangelista’s Vintage Dress From 1992 For ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Zendaya and a vintage Valentino — need we say more? See photos of the actress wearing the glamorous gown for the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 premiere. Coming out in vintage style! Zendaya came to the Euphoria season 2 ready to serve in some vintage glamour, wearing a gorgeous spring/summer 1992 Valentino dress. The 25-year-old actress, who was styled by Law Roach, showed up to the Jan. 5 Los Angeles event in the strapless black-and-white striped gown originally debuted on the catwalk in ’92 by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Puffy Vest & Skirt For Dinner Date With A$AP Rocky — Photos

Date night chic! The Fenty fashion icon looked stylish as ever during her night out with her rapper beau. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are the kind of couple who are known for making a fashion statement. And the duo, both 33, did exactly that while out enjoying a date night at Santa Monica’s celeb-beloved Giorgio Baldi restaurant on Jan. 11. Rihanna was the epitome of upscale style, rocking head-to-toe designer brands for the outing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Film Academy Surprises Legendary Child Star Hayley Mills by Replacing Her Stolen Oscar

In 1961, when Hayley Mills was 14, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave her a special Oscar for “the most outstanding juvenile performance during 1960” — the last of its kind ever presented — in recognition of her star-making turn in the film Pollyanna. Now, 61 years later, they have done so again. Mills’ Oscar — which on Oscar night was presented by Shirley Temple to Annette Funicello, and then forwarded to Mills at her boarding school — was apparently stolen from her London home in the late 1980s when she came to the United States to shoot the television series Good Morning, Miss Bliss. She discussed its disappearance during a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast in promotion of her new memoir, Forever Young. On Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, Mills, who is now 75, visited the Academy’s headquarters in Beverly Hills, and was gifted by Academy president David Rubin — to her visible shock (see above photo) — with a replacement Oscar. Talk about a happy ending!
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Steve Harvey, 64, Rocks White Silk Shirt & Fans Rave Over His ‘Unreal’ Style

Steve Harvey has quickly become a style icon & the TV host proved that when he rocked a silk white top with pink pants, sending fans into a tizzy about his amazing style. If there’s one thing for sure about Steve Harvey, 64, it is that he has impeccable style and his latest outfit just may be our favorite. The TV presenter showed off his style when he rocked a short sleeve silk white spring 2022 Dunhill shirt with a pair of fitted pink fall 2021 Tom Ford pants and crocodile boots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Brown
Person
Bo Derek
Person
Maggie Q
Person
John Corbett
Person
John Brown
Person
Jerry O'connell
HollywoodLife

Danielle Brooks Is Married: ‘OITNB’ Star Weds Dennis Gelin In 2 Wedding Gowns

Taystee is married! ‘Orange Is The New Black’ actress Danielle Brooks tied the knot in a destination wedding in Miami with not one but two dresses. Danielle Brooks not only wowed fans with her performance in Orange Is The New Black but with her recent wedding gowns— yes, plural. The actress announced that she married Dennis Gelin on Thursday, Jan. 13 and blessed her fans with a fabulous photoshoot where she showed off both of her dresses. The first gown was designed by Oluwagbemisola Okunlola and had a sheer lace bodice and sleeves with a beautiful vine-like design that danced around her top half and glided down her arms. The gown’s full skirt flared out and had a matching vine pattern.
RELATIONSHIPS
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pants#Suede
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Cozies Up To Handsome Son Gaston, 39, In Rare Family Photo

Jaclyn Smith, one of the original ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ looked so youthful while posing beside her son Gaston Richmond in a new photo. Jaclyn Smith truly doesn’t age! The 76-year-old Charlie’s Angels star looked so young and beautiful in her latest Instagram photo, which she uploaded on Wednesday, December 15. The snapshot featured Jaclyn and her son Gaston Richmond, 39, sweetly posing together inside a house in Beverly Hills, California. Jaclyn wrapped her arms around her eldest child, who placed his hand on Jaclyn’s back, as the mother-son duo gave the camera big smiles.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
125K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy