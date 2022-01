The main manufacturer of the forthcoming "Apple Car" is expected to be chosen by the end of 2022, and firms in South Korea are vying to provide parts. Backing up a recent claim by Wedbush, a new industry report claims that Apple will select its chief partner for the "Apple Car" by the end of the year. The Wedbush claim said that Apple will announce the partnership in 2022, but the new report says only that selection will be completed.

