Married at First Sight duo Ryan Oubre and Clara Berghaus have taken to social media to address their divorce, and each are telling a slightly different tale. The project manager broke his silence on their split first. "I've had several months to reflect on a very challenging moment in my life," the 30-year-old wrote via a lengthy Instagram statement on Wednesday, December 29. "Being a part of the show has taught me more about myself than I could have ever imagined. I've weighed the options of addressing the circumstances or choosing to continue to remain silent."

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO