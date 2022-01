Harrison Wind, Brendan, Vogt, Dev Johnson and Eric Wedum react to an embarrassing second-half collapse by the Nuggets in LA to the Clippers where Denver blew a 25-point lead. The guys discuss the Nuggets’ inability to get Nikola Jokic the ball, Aaron Gordon’s monster night, and of course debate whether or not Michael Malone should have called a timeout on Denver’s final play of the fourth quarter. Then, Adam Mares calls in to give his thoughts on the loss and what Malone and Jokic had to say afterward.

