Restaurants

Sticx Asian Barbecue and Grill is “NOW OPEN!”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article1728 Wisconsin Ave, NW photo by Georgetown Main Street. Thanks to Georgetown Main Street for sending: “Sticx at 1728 Wisconsin Ave NW is NOW OPEN! For now, open 5pm-10pm daily”. “Sticx explores the rich tradition of Asian street...

www.popville.com

#Southeast Asian#Street Food#Food Drink#Grill#Georgetown Main Street#Wisconsin Ave Nw#Burmese#Dmv
popville.com

