Sticx Asian Barbecue and Grill is “NOW OPEN!”

The Green Rooster, a new food truck from the operators of The Still Point Spa in Takoma Park, is now open, according to an announcement from Main Street Takoma. “The Green Rooster Truck is now open in Takoma Park,” the announcement reads. “The mostly plant-based food truck sits permanently in the parking lot of The Still Point Spa and complements both the spa and other Takoma Junction offerings. The truck provides tasty and nutritious options for both clients and the community. Working with local purveyors, The Green Rooster Truck offers froths, fizzes, salads, soups and toasts on their evolving healthy menu. Online ordering is coming soon.”

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO