ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

“Order has been restored!” at Harris Teeter, not so much at CVS

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Chris for sending the beautiful sight above: “Taken at the Harris Teeter on Kalorama RD...

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
The State

Harris Teeter makes another change to its hours of operation during COVID

Harris Teeter is once again cutting back on store hours as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact business. Harris Teeter will temporarily shorten most store operating hours from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Monday, the company said in an email to its loyalty card customers Friday afternoon. Some stores had been open until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine
kiss951.com

Many North Carolina Harris Teeter Stores To Begin Closing At 9pm

Many Harris Teeter locations in North Carolina will begin closing at 9 pm today (January 10th) effective until further notice. According to the company, this is to help with stocking shelves, cleaning, and processing online orders. It is not reflective of staffing issues. However, a handful of stores will continue to remain open until 10 pm.
RETAIL
Mashed

The Surprising Item You Can Almost Never Return At Costco

Costco is famous when it comes to returning purchased items. In fact, the store's generous return policy espouses a "risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee" by which customers can bring back almost anything for a full refund, with some notable exceptions like electronics after 90 days, diamonds over 1 carat, and "products with a limited useful life expectancy, such as tires and batteries." And shoppers of the warehouse outlet have certainly taken advantage.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Health
Mashed

TikTok Reveals Large Rats In This Popular Grocery Store Chain

Do you know what doesn't make a good advertisement for a store? Rats. Do you know what one Kroger apparently has? Rats. More specifically, at least one location of the popular grocery chain has at least one rat, according to a TikTok video from December 22. In the video, we see someone holding a rubbish bin, trying to corner a rat scurrying over a display of turkeys. After a few seconds, the critter jumps out of the poultry bin to investigate other parts of the store. Over the scene, text reads "It's the big ass rats in Kroger tho!!" As of writing, the video has been watched 5.6 million times.
PETS
Daily Voice

Walmart Temporarily Closes Maryland Store Due To COVID-19

A sudden rise in COVID-19 cases forced the shutdown of a Walmart in Laurel, according to Reuters. The Laurel store was closed last week, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters, because several people at the store had reportedly contracted COVID-19. Walmart did not confirm the information. It was...
LAUREL, MD
WTAX

Four reasons you’re seeing empty grocery store shelves

You may have noticed grocery store shelves are looking rather empty lately. There are four reasons why this is happening: 1) the virus surge—the omicron variant means stores have more work to do from deep cleaning to enforcing mask policies, just as more staff members are calling out due to illness and quarantine; 2) winter weather- sweeping weather systems have made road conditions difficult in many parts of the country over the last two weeks, which means people in the affected areas bought up certain items before storms hit, and that weather has delayed delivery to grocery stores around the country; 3) supply chain snarls—it’s not just about shipping containers out at sea, as production has slowed on many of the goods that the United States imports, and 4) many people are eating at home- this means grocery stores are facing higher demand, and are struggling to stay stocked. (Yahoo)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
hunker.com

Costco's New Sauce Is One You'll Want to Keep Stocked in Your Fridge

As self-proclaimed sauce enthusiasts, we're always looking for tasty condiments to try. After all, a delicious sauce can transform a meal, regardless of its ingredients or cuisine. That's why we're excited to share that Costco is now selling Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce, a fan-favorite condiment. According to a recent Reddit...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy