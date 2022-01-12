ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

KHL to suspend season for a week because of virus cases

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

The Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League, a key source of players for Olympic teams, decided Wednesday to suspend its season for a week because of coronavirus outbreaks at many clubs. The...

www.sacbee.com

CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
The Grand Rapids Press

Two Michigan hockey players named to USA Olympic roster

Two Michigan hockey players will compete for the United States at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. Sophomore forwards Brendan Brisson and Matty Beniers were named to the U.S. roster on Thursday in an announcement on ESPN2. With the NHL opting out of participating in next month’s Olympics, countries have had to...
HOCKEY
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Detroit Red Wings most likely to be traded

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman recently indicated that he likely wouldn’t be aggressive at the trade deadline, as his team currently stands on the cusp of a playoff spot as we near the third week of 2022. However, should the Red Wings falter and fall out of...
NHL
whbl.com

Ice hockey-KHL to suspend play for one week due to COVID-19 outbreaks

(Reuters) – The Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), which is expected to contribute a large number players competing at next month’s Beijing Olympics, said on Wednesday it is suspending play for a week due to COVID-19 outbreaks at many clubs. The KHL said it knew of 124 positive...
HOCKEY
Sacramento Bee

Bayern defender Davies has heart muscle issue after virus

Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies has been sidelined with evidence of heart muscle inflammation after being infected with the coronavirus, coach Julian Nagelsmann said Friday. The Canada international will be out of action for at least “the coming weeks” after the inflammation, known as myocarditis, was detected in a...
SOCCER
Sacramento Bee

Kurashev, Blackhawks sink NHL-worst Canadiens in OT

Philipp Kurashev scored 2:24 into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 Thursday night. Montreal, a defending Stanley Cup finalist, has dropped five straight and is 1-9-3 in its past 13 games. The Canadiens are 7-24-5 overall and fell behind Arizona for the worst record in hockey when the Coyotes beat Toronto on Wednesday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Free Agents That Won’t Be Back with the Detroit Red Wings in 2022-23

To the credit of this Detroit Red Wings team, they are much improved in 2021-22 after a number of down seasons. Through 37 games, they have a 16-16-5 record, which has them fifth in the Atlantic Division. Though they sit just four points shy of a wild card position, the team they are chasing in the Boston Bruins has four games in hand on them, making a playoff berth seem like a long shot at this point.
NHL
Sacramento Bee

Connor Hellebuyck stops 33 shots, Jets beat Red Wings 3-0

Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for his second shutout of the season and Andrew Copp scored twice in the Winnipeg Jets' 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Kyle Connor added an empty-net goal in Winnipeg's first game since a 7-1 loss in Colorado a week ago...
NHL
Sacramento Bee

FanDuel Promo Code for Wild Card Weekend: 30-1 Odds On Any Game

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. What’s better than 18 weeks of NFL action? Getting 13 games of postseason football over the next five weeks! The NBA and NHL are in full swing, and college hoops is always an enjoyable time, but the NFL will reign supreme all the way up until Super Bowl LVI on February 13.
NFL

