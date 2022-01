The news came out Monday night, not surprisingly, that Adrian WIlson had a potential suitor. The Cardinals vice president of pro personnel and Ring of Honor member for his starring role as a safety for the franchise had been targeted by the New York Giants -- who were asking permission to interview Wilson -- about their vacant general manager job. It just so happened that Wilson just talked about possibly becoming a GM at some point on a recent episode of "The Dave Pasch Podcast."

