Two Companies with Chester County Roots Among the 13 Philadelphia-Area Startups Worth Watching in 2022

Siblings Jennifer and Dan Goldsmith founded Tendo Systems, a cloud-based healthcare platform that connects the care cycle. Images via Tendo Systems.

Two companies with Chester County roots are among the 13 Greater Philadelphia startups to keep an eye on in 2022, writes Kennedy Rose for The Philadelphia Business Journal.

Tendo Systems, started by siblings Jennifer Goldsmith and Dan Goldsmith, who each reside in Chester Springs, is one of the highest-valued startups in the region, despite being among the newest digital health companies locally. It is valued at $550 million after the company managed to raise $70 million since its 2020 founding.

The startup develops software “that will seamlessly connect patients, clinicians, and caregivers throughout the care cycle,” according to its website.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Township native Alex Kane started Sporttrade in 2017. The company still does not have a product on the market, but it has already made its first acquisition, raised $36 million, and signed a deal with Nasdaq.

The sports betting operation emulates a stock exchange for sports bets. It allows visitors to buy contracts of an outcome of a game and subsequently sell them to other bettors through the app if odds change.

Sporttrade will launch initially in New Jersey early this year.