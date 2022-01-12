ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Two Companies with Chester County Roots Among the 13 Philadelphia-Area Startups Worth Watching in 2022

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCQe6_0djaOdgA00
Siblings Jennifer and Dan Goldsmith founded Tendo Systems, a cloud-based healthcare platform that connects the care cycle.Images via Tendo Systems.

Two companies with Chester County roots are among the 13 Greater Philadelphia startups to keep an eye on in 2022, writes Kennedy Rose for The Philadelphia Business Journal.

Tendo Systems, started by siblings Jennifer Goldsmith and Dan Goldsmith, who each reside in Chester Springs, is one of the highest-valued startups in the region, despite being among the newest digital health companies locally. It is valued at $550 million after the company managed to raise $70 million since its 2020 founding.

The startup develops software “that will seamlessly connect patients, clinicians, and caregivers throughout the care cycle,” according to its website.

Meanwhile, Birmingham Township native Alex Kane started Sporttrade in 2017. The company still does not have a product on the market, but it has already made its first acquisition, raised $36 million, and signed a deal with Nasdaq.

The sports betting operation emulates a stock exchange for sports bets. It allows visitors to buy contracts of an outcome of a game and subsequently sell them to other bettors through the app if odds change.

Sporttrade will launch initially in New Jersey early this year.

Read more about the region’s startups to watch in The Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Phoenixville to Build First Hydrothermal Carbonization Plant in North America

Phoenixville plans to build the first hydrothermal carbonization plant in North America at a municipally-owned wastewater treatment center, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. “We could spend money doing the same old, same old and not change anything,” said Borough Manager Jean Krack. “Or maybe we can spend the money and improve the outcome and be more of a sustainable community as we move forward in the things that we do.”
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Matt Meyers, President, Pennsylvania Institute of Technology

Matt Meyer'sImage via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. Matt Meyers, the President of Pennsylvania Institute of Technology, spoke with VISTA Today about growing up in Jenkintown and the activities he was involved in throughout high school; the first time he realized that people looked to him for leadership; the jobs he held as a teenager and the lessons he learned from them that stay with him today; and his decision to attend Muhlenberg College.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Chester Springs, PA
Chester County, PA
Government
Chester County, PA
Business
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tendo Systems#Greater Philadelphia#Sporttrade
VISTA.Today

Chester County Food Bank Receives $357,000 from Bentley Systems’ Sustaining Community Match Challenge

Bentley Systems’ inaugural Sustaining Community $150,000 Match Challenge has surpassed its fundraising goal for the Chester County Food Bank. The Exton-based software development company matched, dollar for dollar up to $150,000, more than 450 contributions that were donated from Nov.1 through the end of the year. The initiative raised $357,746 to help Chester County Food Bank provide more than 140,000 healthy meals to those in need at a time when demand created by the pandemic has stretched the nonprofit’s resources to the limit.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

New Cannabis Dispensary Opens in West Chester to ‘Better Serve Its Expanding Patient Base’

Verano Holdings, a multistate cannabis company, has expanded its Pennsylvania footprint with the opening of a Zen Leaf dispensary at 300 Oakland Road in West Chester. The dispensary is part of the state’s Chapter 20 Clinical Registrant Program. As such, it will collaborate with the Drexel University Medical Cannabis Research Center to conduct ongoing research on medical cannabis and the effects it has on the various conditions covered by the program in Pennsylvania.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Contentious Project in Berwyn Now in Hands of New Developer

After an arduous, litigious approval process, the controversial Berwyn Square project is now in the hands of a new developer, writes Caroline O’Halloran for SAVVY Main Line. Homebuilder Todd Pohlig and developer David Della Porta sold their interest in the mixed-use project to Jason Dempsey last fall. The business partners were not looking to sell but were approached by Dempsey, who is in the process of developing the giant apartment complex next to the Berwyn Tavern.
BERWYN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
VISTA.Today

A New Year of Battling COVID in Chester County: Jeanne Franklin to Discuss the Omicron Surge, Testing, and Vaccinations on Jan. 20 NoonZOOM

What are the current COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death trends across Chester County? How do Chester County’s vaccination rates compare to similar counties in the Delaware Valley and beyond? What resources are available for organizations that want to provide COVID-19 testing for their employees?. On Thursday, Jan. 20, VISTA...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Lamb McErlane Announces Second Merger in Two Years

Lamb McErlane, a premier regional law firm based in West Chester, and McMichael, Heiney & Sebastian (MHS), a well-established law firm in Oxford, have agreed to merge. The merger, which took effect at the start of the new year, brings together Lamb McErlane’s 42 attorneys with MHS’s two attorneys in Oxford. The combined firm will operate under the name of Lamb McErlane and will have 44 attorneys with offices in West Chester, Philadelphia, Newtown Square, and Oxford.
OXFORD, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy