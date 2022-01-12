ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens G Kevin Zeitler says Baltimore has been 'breath of fresh air', hasn't pondered retirement

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mme3z_0djaMoJj00

The Baltimore Ravens made a splash on their offensive line very early in the 2021 offseason, signing guard Kevin Zeitler to a three-year, $22.5 million contract. Over his first year in Baltimore he played phenomenal football as he stabilized the right side of the offensive line and worked well with center Bradley Bozeman.

Zeitler was asked if he has considered retiring from the NFL at all, and he made it clear that the thought of hanging up his cleats hasn’t crossed his mind. He even went as far as to say that being a part of the Ravens organization has been a “breath of fresh air”.

“Retirement has never crossed my mind yet. I have been very blessed. I’ve been healthy throughout my 10-year career. I think I’ve only missed nine games, and I’ve never had a serious injury – knock on wood there. I love it here. It’s been a breath of fresh air coming in here competing, being in every game, with the way things are done here [and] the expectations that are here. I think it kind of revitalized me. I might be in Year Ten, but I was flying around. I felt like this year, [I was] feeling good. I really didn’t miss a practice all year. I feel good, and I’m excited to be back and hopefully be even better.”

The veteran offensive lineman has made more than one stop during his NFL career, but it seems like he is thoroughly enjoying his time in Baltimore. He had a Pro Bowl caliber season in 2021 and has shown no signs of slowing down, fitting in both on and off the field for the Ravens.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What He Told Ravens Players After Final Game vs. Baltimore

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, all signs point to this year be the final season of Ben Roethlisberger’s longtime NFL career. Throughout his 18 years in the league, the Steelers signal caller has engaged in countless battles with the division-rival Baltimore Ravens defense. And while it will no doubt be an emotional day when he finally hangs up the cleats, Roethlisberger is looking forward to getting rid of that hard-fought matchup.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Injuries aren’t the only thing to blame for Ravens’ disappointing 2021 season | COMMENTARY

Sometime in the coming weeks, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti will meet with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta to discuss the state of the team. There needs to be more than just discussions. There needs to be accountability. The owner should demand a full examination of the organization from top to bottom. It doesn’t have to be as extensive as the government’s probe into the ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#American Football
russellstreetreport.com

Ravens Predictions for Offseason and 2022

2021 was the wildest Ravens season of my lifetime. On the field, Baltimore was involved in heartbreaking losses and thrilling victories from start to finish, starting with an overtime loss to Las Vegas in Week 1, finally overcoming the Chiefs, Lamar Jackson’s 400-yard game in a comeback win over Indianapolis to an overtime loss in Ben Roethlisberger’s final game in Baltimore.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Which Ravens losses hurt the worst? Ranking this season’s most miserable games.

Josh Bynes had done the math, or at least the veteran inside linebacker had remembered it. The Ravens’ season was over at 8-9, he said Monday, because they hadn’t finished the games they needed to. Of their six straight losses to end the year, five were by a combined eight points. “That’s the way the whole season has been: opportunity after opportunity and just missing it,” defensive lineman ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 2021 season

A disappointing finish to the 2021 season left the Ravens with questions about how to rejuvenate their defense and how to get the most out of an offense led by Lamar Jackson. Here are five things we learned from the Ravens’ 8-9 campaign: Lamar Jackson is one of the most confusing great players in the NFL. Which part of Jackson’s season tells the story of where he’s headed? Do we focus on the ...
NFL
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens News 1/13: Sustainable Success and more

Grading the Ravens, Part 1: Offense gets high marks at TE, but mediocre grades elsewhere - Jeff Zrebiec. Right near the season’s midpoint, Lamar Jackson was one of the front-runners for league MVP. Then, came a poor stretch of football for the quarterback followed by an injury that knocked him out of most of the final five games. His backup, Tyler Huntley, performed competently and gave the Ravens chances to win until he played his worst game in a must-win regular-season finale. It would have been hard to expect any better from Jackson over the first six or seven games and from Huntley for much of the final four. But that middle stretch for Jackson was a brutal one and it accelerated the losing streak that ended the Ravens season.
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

OTL: Stay Calm Ravens Fans

Baltimore Ravens fans, it is officially the offseason for the team after a crushing overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers to ultimately put an end to the Ravens slim playoff hopes. For what it’s worth, the Miami Dolphins later won their game, which also would’ve eliminated Baltimore. Regardless, it’s a very disappointing end to a very trying season for the team and the fans.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens players thank fans for support during 2021 season

In a season that was ravaged by injuries as well as a COVID-19 outbreak, the Baltimore Ravens ended their 2021 season with an 8-9 record, just missing the playoffs for the first time in four years. The team was faced with challenging circumstances, but still stuck together and fought as a team, although the outcome wasn’t what many anticipated before the year began.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Late for Work 1/14: Lamar Jackson Is One of the 'Most Confusing Great Players'

Walker: Lamar Jackson Is One of the Most Confusing Great Players in the NFL. Like the Ravens as a whole, Lamar Jackson experienced his share of highs and lows this season. Jackson's uneven performance prompted The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker to refer to the quarterback as "one of the most confusing great players in the NFL."
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Announce Another Brutal Injury After 2021 Season

The Baltimore Ravens were banged up all season and just announced another awful injury five days after their season ended. Linebacker Tyus Bowser suffered a torn Achilles and just underwent surgery on it. He posted a tweet on his Twitter and confirmed the news saying it’s going to be a slow grind.
NFL
FanSided

Stats show a revealing stat about the Ravens injury woes in 2021

The Baltimore Ravens were hit with an unprecedented string of injuries in 2021, and even with the painful 2015 season in the rearview mirror, it’s hard to imagine a more unfortunate season than this past one. The Ravens saw the likes of Marcus Peters, Ronnie Stanley, J.K. Dobbins, Gus...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy