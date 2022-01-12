ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Use the library to improve your computer skills

By Tom Jackson
Sandusky Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDUSKY — Whether it’s on the job or in your personal life, computer and technology skills are more important than ever. The Sandusky Library is offering a new, free online program to help people with their digital skills. The library announced it now offers the Northstar Digital...

sanduskyregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

In 2022 use these IT skill bundles to upgrade your career

A new year calls for new skills, especially if you work in coding or IT. These ten bundles will help you pick up new certifications and learn new methods of getting work done efficiently and smoothly. The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle. Taught by Excel experts certified by Microsoft,...
COMPUTERS
The Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo D60 puts emphasis on computer science skills with coding curriculum

Pueblo School District 60 is on a mission to fill Colorado’s many tech industry jobs with local students. In 2021, Colorado ranked 4th nationally in new tech jobs added, according to a 2021 Cyberstates report compiled by the Computing Technology Industry Association. At Pueblo D60 schools, students are setting the building blocks for learning coding and computer science as early as kindergarten.
PUEBLO, CO
TechRadar

Forget cryptomining, here's how to use your computer to do good in the world

By now, you've probably heard about cryptocurrency and cryptomining, possibly because you too want to get a piece of that sweet, sweet speculative digital asset money. If it were 2012, we'd be right there next to you, mining a couple of bitcoin or ethereum overnight on our laptops because it was an interesting project and you got a couple of neat digital tokens worth a couple of pennies out of it. No harm, no foul.
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
grinnell.edu

Library Research Satisfies Your Curiosity and Builds Your Skills

Developing your research skills is an ongoing process at Grinnell that usually begins with library research during your First-Year Tutorial. It’s a chance to tackle a small project, learn how to locate different kinds of sources, and work with a consulting librarian. Incorporating library research into her fall 2019...
GRINNELL, IA
makeuseof.com

How to Use PowerPoint Speaker Coach to Improve Your Presentation Skills

Want to improve your body language and speaking when making online presentations? You can use PowerPoint Speaker Coach to gain instant feedback and build confidence. Microsoft PowerPoint includes a powerful tool called Speaker Coach. It is a rebranded and enhanced version of Presentation Coach, initially added to PowerPoint in 2019.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Skills#Personal Computer#Digital Library#Computer Software#The Sandusky Library#Macintosh#Powerpoint#Google Docs#Oplin#Imls#The State Library
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Local organization focuses on improving cooking skills

A local community organization has implemented donations to launch an “in-home” kitchen project that will help those in the community become independent cooks as well as train direct support professionals. Carey Services received a donation that helped fund a new kitchen area that began providing services in November...
CHARITIES
Business Insider

How to use Kindle Cloud Reader to read ebooks on your computer

The Kindle Cloud Reader is a browser-based Kindle ebook reader you can use on your computer. You automatically get access to the Cloud Reader with your Amazon account. You can buy Kindle books using the link to the Kindle store at the top of the Kindle Cloud Reader's library page.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
GeekyGadgets

Improve your posture using the Maxtand 2.0 laptop stand desk

If you work for long periods of time at a desk and would like to improve your posture you might be interested in a new ergonomic laptop desk in the form of the second-generation Maxtand. Designed to provide a portable and height adjustable sit stand laptop desk capable of holding your laptop up to 15 inches above your desk at 30 different viewing angles, the Maxtand 2.0 is constructed using aerospace aluminium to help you “relax your spine and refresh your mind.”
RETAIL
News4Jax.com

How to improve your memory

As a memory scientist, Tracy often gets asked, “How can I improve my memory?” The exciting news is that there is a growing body of scientific evidence to show us how to do that! Here are 5 tips based on your senses. 1) Sound. A fun way to...
MENTAL HEALTH
finextra.com

How to overcome barriers to innovation by improving the skills gap

Banks are under pressure to innovate, but access to the greatest and latest technology is not the quintessential element required for success. Without skilled people within the organisation, business growth will be limited. As highlighted in the Finextra Research and Pluralsight impact study report, ‘Addressing Tech Skills Shortages in Financial...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
entrepreneurstime.com

How to Use What Your Competitor is Doing Well to Improve Your Business

It’s time to check out the competition!! In school it may have been called cheating, but in the business world it’s just good old-fashioned market research!. Find out where your competitors are advertising, spy on their sales funnels, and see how you can replicate any of their good ideas that appear to be working well. There are many online tools to find out what ads and keywords your competitors are using. There’s also a couple of basic ways to see what your competitors are up to – follow them on social media and subscribe to their blogs and newsletters. If they have smaller priced items, you may choose to purchase one of their items to see what their purchase process is like, whether they offer upsells, what those are and what their follow up process is to a sale. See what they are doing really well and look for how you can replicate it or adapt it to your business.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy