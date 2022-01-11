ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A clarion call to rethink what K-12 learning should look like going forward

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, more than 330,000 children in Chicago lost another day of instruction—the fifth straight—during a time when so many are...

Who steps up for Chicago's children when others walk out?

Last week, I sat in a lunch meeting at a restaurant, blocks from my son's school that was closed because the Chicago Teachers Union voted to halt in-person teaching. My seventh grader and 340,000 other children sat at home with classes canceled, again losing critical opportunities for positive socialization and learning. I, on the other hand, simply showed my vaccination card to the hostess and then met with my friend, who works at the Illinois Department of Human Services, to discuss the myriad challenges facing children and families in this unprecedented time, and the supports needed to help families continue to navigate this ever-changing global health pandemic, such as the need for in-person child care and schooling. The irony was not lost on me.
Chicago teachers narrowly approve school reopening deal, but COVID safety concerns remain

Chicago teachers voted by a slim margin to sign an agreement with the school district, officially ending a standoff over campus COVID safety that captured national attention. The final vote tally was 56% in favor of signing the agreement, with 44% against. Teachers going into the vote said they had mixed feelings about the proposal, which fell short of meeting union leadership’s goals of a temporary period of remote learning during the current COVID surge and a citywide metric for pausing in-person instruction when cases rise.
